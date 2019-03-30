×
IPL News: Sanju Samson currently the best wicket-keeper batsman in India, says Gambhir

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
127   //    30 Mar 2019, 19:40 IST

What's the story?

Enter caption

Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian batting sensation, sparked a row by taking a dig at other wicket-keeping batsmen in his latest tweet. He said it out openly that Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals' virtuoso wicket-keeping batsman, is currently the best choice and is in his top game at the moment among the rest of the players from India.

In case you didn't know...

The current Indian team selectors seem to be in a fix for the crucial number four batting position. The trouble here is not the lack of options, but rather the abundance of it. This has been the topic to ponder for about a couple of years now. Also, this is very important for a stable middle order.

The heart of the matter

In the light of recent events, Samson has been in a terrific form in the Ranji Trophy. He also became the first batsman to cross the three-figure mark in this season of Indian Premier League. He scored an astounding 102* in 55 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with a strike rate of 185.45. This ton is his second in this format.

Gambhir voiced his opinion on Twitter in his infamous style to mark controversy with some fiery words. Only this time he chose to take on the already hot topic of selecting a wicket-keeper batsman for the upcoming World Cup. This would have been just another statement of his, if it hadn't involved the legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself and his probable next in line contender, who happens to be in great form in the IPL.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see how the cricket fraternity reacts to this bold statement, as Twitter is already abuzz with mixed sensations. Samson's performances might also create some persuasion into considering him for the forthcoming mega tournament.

