IPL News: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma slam umpiring errors

Screengrab: Hotstar

Just as the cricketing fraternity seems to be getting over the 'Mankading' incident from a few days ago, a new controversy has hurled on to the scene. We are done with the latest game of this year's IPL and a rather bizarre moment, involving some poor umpiring standards, has burst out and is fast raising eyebrows all across.

Chasing a stiff target of 188 runs, RCB took the game to the last over and required 17 runs off it to emerge victorious.

The home side pinned their hopes on AB de Villiers, who was going all guns blazing at the crease while Mumbai Indians handed over the final over duties to Lasith Malinga. As things panned out, RCB needed 7 runs off the final ball with Shivam Dube taking the strike.

Much to the disappointment of the home crowd, the southpaw could not manage to hit the long ball as the hosts fell short by six runs. However, as the players broke into celebrations and the customary handshakes were on, a TV replay showed Malinga clearly overstepping by a considerable margin to bowl the last ball of as S Ravi, who was administering the final over, failed to notice it.

The replay, which was displayed on the giant screen at the stadium, caught everyone's eye and led to unrest at the Chinnaswamy. The RCB camp too stood their ground in disbelief at the poor umpiring standards. RCB skipper, Virat Kohli, who was visibly livid with the let-down, slammed the umpires for missing out on calling the no-ball that could have arguably, given RCB an outside chance with an ensuing free hit.

Speaking to Ian Bishop, Virat Kohli said, "We are playing at the IPL and not club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. This is a ridiculous call and if it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening. They should have been sharper and more careful out there."

Responding on the same, the Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma too expressed his displeasure. Speaking at the post-match press-conference, Sharma said that such things weren't good for cricket.

Pointing out to Bumrah's penultimate over where the umpire went harsh with a wide call, the MI captain said that he was very disappointed to see such things happen. He further added that the umpires should rectify their mistakes just as the players do.

Meanwhile, social media has been set ablaze with angry fans venting their anger at the poor umpiring. Several fans are taking to Twitter and Facebook and are calling the goof-up as an unforgivable one. Much to follow over this controversy for sure.

