IPL News: Yuvraj Singh heaps praise on Rishabh Pant for his heroics at Mumbai

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 82 // 25 Mar 2019, 18:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yuvraj Singh (L) and Rishabh Pant (R)

What's the story?

Yuvraj Singh has lavished praise on Rishabh Pant's capabilities, claiming that the starlet could be the next 'big thing', should he be groomed well. According to Yuvraj, scoring a couple of overseas centuries in the longest format highlights Pan't character.

In case you didn't know....

Rishabh Pant's performance for the Indian cricket team, in white ball cricket, has been poor in recent times. His performances with both bat and gloves saw him in the final two ODIs against Australia saw him face a lot of stick, but the southpaw put his critics to bed when he set ablaze, scoring a mind-boggling 78 of just 27 deliveries.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh, who witnessed Rishabh Pant's scintillating knock from the opposite side, said:

“I can’t really say about (Pant’s) selection (into India’s World Cup team) but Rishabh was outstanding today. He (Pant) had an outstanding season last year as well. He is playing well in Test matches as well. To score two hundreds overseas at such an age shows his character. It is important that we groom him well and hopefully, he is the next big thing for us."

Yuvraj too, was brilliant in the match as he scored a blistering half-century and fought till the end. However, due to the lack of support from the other end and the fall of early wickets, the stylish left-hander couldn't take his new team over the line.

What's next?

The Delhi Capitals will play their next game against the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, whilst the Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant and Yuvraj Singh in each of the two matches respectively as both of them have been top performers for their respective teams.

Advertisement