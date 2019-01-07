×
IPL: Overseas batsmen with most runs in the tournament

Pranav Prasad
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
104   //    07 Jan 2019, 01:21 IST

AB de Villiers has amassed a massive Indian fan base through the IPL
AB de Villiers has amassed a massive Indian fan base through the IPL

The glitz, glamour, and talent on show in the IPL are unparalleled in T20 cricket. It has also been a powerful platform for Indian cricketers to flourish and accelerate their progress into the Indian Cricket team - Suresh Raina returned to the Indian team after an impressive inaugural IPL season, and the Pandya brothers have a large part of their success owing to the IPL.

The top seven run-getters of the IPL are unsurprisingly Indians with Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma occupying the top 3 spots. However, there have been a few foreign batsmen who have consistently made a mark in the IPL and have translated that success for their national teams as well.

Without further ado, let's look at the top-scorers from foreign countries in the IPL.

#5 Brendon McCullum: 2880 runs in 109 innings

Brendon McCullum smashed his way to a 158* on his IPL debut
Brendon McCullum smashed his way to a 158* on his IPL debut

Brendon McCullum announced the IPL in style, with a mammoth 158* in the inaugural match of the tournament in 2008. McCullum has always had an aggressive batting style, hence there was never really any doubt about the impact McCullum would have on the tournament and he has not disappointed in the last decade.

2880 runs in 109 innings at a strike rate of 131.74 reflects the immense contribution of the Kiwi batsman in the IPL. He has played for KKR, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, CSK, Gujarat Lions and RCB and won the tourney in 2012 with KKR.

Sadly, it may have been the last that we've seen of McCullum in the IPL after going unsold in the 2019 IPL auction. He has given fans numerous memories to cherish, and he will always be heralded as one of the IPL greats.

Pranav Prasad
CONTRIBUTOR
FC Barcelona, India, Federer and RCB!
