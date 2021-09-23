How has AB de Villiers performed against CSK in the IPL?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) started the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with a horrific batting performance on Monday. RCB were bowled out for just 92 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders, with the aggressive batsman AB de Villiers dismissed on a golden duck.

AB de Villiers is someone who can turn any match on its head. In the first phase, he amassed 207 runs for his team. With this being the last time Virat Kolhi is helming the RCB, the team will want to lift the trophy for the first time. And De Villiers will be the key to RCB's success.

RCB will next play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. CSK earned a dramatic win against their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the return leg opener. De Villiers will look to get back into form against CSK. There is no doubt that it will not be easy to stop RCB if the South African gets going.

On that note, let's take a look at how De Villiers has performed overall against CSK in the IPL.

De Villiers' numbers against CSK in IPL

De Villiers is the second highest run scorer for RCB against CSK in the IPL. He has aggregated 520 runs against CSK in 25 matches with a batting average of only 23.63.

Against CSK, De Villiers has scored one hundred and four half-centuries, with an unbeaten 105 being his highest score. He has a healthy strike-rate of 151.60 and 24 sixes to his name against CSK.

Performance of De Villiers against top CSK bowlers

De Villiers has a good record against champion bowler Dwyane Bravo. Against Bravo, he has scored 70 runs in 43 balls with a strike-rate of 162.79 and has fallen to him just once.

Deepak Chahar, the spearhead of the CSK pace attack, has made the Proteas star struggle. De Villiers has managed to score just 10 runs against Chahar in the 16 balls he has faced so far. In four innings, De Villiers played 11 of Chahar's 16 deliveries as a dot ball.

Meanwhile, it will be an interesting battle to watch between De Villiers and Ravindra Jadeja. The latter has trapped the 37-year-old two times in 17 innings. De Villiers has aggregated 111 runs in 91 balls and has five sixes to his name against Jadeja.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee