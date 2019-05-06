IPL Playoff Stats: Qualifier 1

Suresh Raina is the leading run scorer in Qualifier 1 (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Qualifier 1 of IPL 2019 will see Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. These two teams have met each other in the Qualifier 1 twice before; CSK defeated MI the first time they met in the 2013 Qualifier 1, and MI returned the favour in 2015.

The qualifier system was introduced in the tournament in 2011. In this format the top two ranked teams in the league stage points table play against each other, and the winning team qualifies for the finals.

The losing team gets another chance to qualify for the finals; they play against the winner of the Eliminator (teams ranked third and fourth in the league stage) in the Qualifier 2.

The winner of the Qualifier 2 meets the winner of the Qualifier 1 in the finals.

CSK have made the most appearances in the Qualifier 1 - four times. They are also the team to win the most number of matches in the Qualifier 1 - three.

In the eight Qualifier 1 matches played from 2011 onwards, five times has the team winning the Qualifier 1 gone on to win the tournament.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted the most number of Qualifier 1 matches - 4.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from the Qualifier 1 matches played till date.

Batting performances

192/1 scored by CSK against MI in IPL 2013 is the highest team total in Qualifier 1.

135/8 by KXIP against KKR in IPL 2014 is the lowest team total in Qualifier 1

203 runs scored by Suresh Raina is the highest number of runs by a player in Qualifier 1. He scored 202 runs playing for CSK and 1 run playing for Gujarat Lions.

83* by Michael Hussey of CSK against MI in 2013 IPL is the highest individual score in Qualifier 1.

12 half-centuries have been scored in Qualifier 1.

2 half-centuries scored by Suresh Raina (CSK) and Dwayne Smith (1 playing for MI and 1 playing for Gujarat Lions) each is the most by any player in Qualifier 1.

113 sixes have been hit in Qualifier 1.

13 sixes by Suresh Raina, playing for CS,K is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in Qualifier 1.

13 fours by Suresh Raina, playing for CSK, is the highest number of fours hit by a player in Qualifier 1.

Bowling performances

9 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo (playing for CSK) is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in Qualifier 1.

4/14 by Dhawal Kulkarni of Gujarat Lions against RCB in IPL 2016 is the best bowling performance by a player in Qualifier 1.

Wicket-keeping performances

4 dismissals by Brendon McCullum of KKR is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in Qualifier 1. It is also the most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in Qualifier 1; he achieved this feat against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2012.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Suresh Raina (CSK) each is the highest number of catches taken by a player in Qualifier 1.