IPL 2019 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders: Updated after SRH vs KKR and RCB vs CSK matches

Trisha Ghosal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
214   //    22 Apr 2019, 13:54 IST

Delhi Capital's Kagiso Rabada is the current holder of the Purple Cap
Delhi Capital's Kagiso Rabada is the current holder of the Purple Cap

The weekend IPL fun moved on to Hyderabad where the Sunrisers Hyderabad took on the Kolkata Knight Riders and then to Bengaluru where the Royal Challengers Bangalore contested the Chennai Super Kings.

In Hyderabad, Kane Williamson won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first. KKR got to a modest total of 159 in their 20 overs. The pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow had a regular day in office, they came, they scored their half centuries and they took Sunrisers home in just 15 overs.

Bairstow remained unbeaten on 80 as SRH completed a comprehensive win against KKR. Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI
Bairstow remained unbeaten on 80 as SRH completed a comprehensive win against KKR. Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

In Bengaluru, a vintage Dale Steyn and a vintage MS Dhoni showed up in a last ball thriller. While chasing 162, CSK were reduced to 28-4. From then on, Dhoni built the innings well, and CSK needed 26 runs in the last over. Dhoni tore Umesh Yadav apart with 3 sixes and a boundary and just 2 runs were needed off the last ball. He missed the ball and Shardul Thakur was run out by Parthiv Patel ensuring a dot ball. RCB won the match by 1 run and Dhoni once again showed why he is regarded as one of the best finishers of the game, although he failed to take his side over the line by a whisker.

The last ball run out which helped RCB win their 3rd game of the season. Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI
The last ball run out which helped RCB win their 3rd game of the season. Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

Points Table

SRH entered the top 4 after their win against KKR, with 10 points from 9 games and a remarkable NRR of 0.737. KKR, on the other hand, are still stuck at 8 points, having lost 5 matches in a row. KKR's NRR also took a blow and has come down to -0.013.

RCB won their 3rd game but are still at the bottom of the table with 6 points from 10 games. while CSK still sit pretty at the top with 14 points from their 10 games.

Enter caption
Enter caption

Orange Cap

Warner became the first batsman to cross the 500-run mark this IPL. He is at the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard with 517 runs. His opening partner Bairstow is in second position with 445 runs. Meanwhile, Dhoni has climbed upto the 11th spot after his heroics against RCB. He is the only batsman from CSK in the top 25 of the Orange Cap leaderboard.

E

Purple Cap

The Purple Cap is sitting pretty on Kagiso Rabada's head. Imran Tahir with 16 wickets is in the second spot, followed by another leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 14 wickets to his name. Deepak Chahar continues to take wickets for CSK and is fourth in the list with 13 wickets from 10 games.

E
Tags:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni David Warner Orange Cap Purple Cap CSK vs RCB
