IPL 2020: 3 of SRH's biggest strengths

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be looking to score their first points in the Dream 11 IPL when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 8 of the tournament. Having suffered a batting collapse against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL opener, SRH will look to bank on their key strengths to come good this time around.

At first glance, SRH seems to be a team heavily reliant on a few big stars. However, on closer inspection, one can observe that there are several moving parts in the franchise which help him. This has enabled SRH to punch above their weight on multiple occasions in the previous IPL seasons.

SRH is the 5th youngest team in the IPL, going by the squad's average age. This implies that they have the optimal balance between experience and youthful exuberance. David Warner's men embody the phrase, "The whole is bigger than the sum of its parts."

The team managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in their first game against RCB and SRH contingent will notch it up to a rare lapse from their opposition. They will aim to score two valuable points against KKR, who will have the same mindset coming into the game.

The following are the Orange Army's three biggest strengths in the IPL.

#1. Destructive yet dependable: SRH's formidable duo

The record-breaking duo

Boasting the likes of Bhuvenshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, and Mustafizur Rehman over the years, SRH's bowling was their main strength in previous editions of the IPL.

That changed almost immediately when Jonny Bairstow joined David Warner at the top of the batting order. SRH bought Jonny Bairstow ahead of IPL 2019, the year David Warner returned from this suspension. In SRH's first three games of IPL 2019, the duo's opening partnerships read 118,110, and 185.

David Warner scored 692 runs in 12 matches at a strike-rate of 141.86, which earned him the Orange Cap. Jonny Bairstow, who was only available for only ten games, scored 445 runs at a strike-rate of 157.24.

With their middle-order woes continuing, SRH's opening combination has single-handedly dictated their fortunes.

#2 Deep international bench strength

The President

Mitchell Marsh suffered an ankle injury in SRH's opening match against RCB. It was a blow to SRH, but their formidable international bench strength ensured that the damage was minimal.

When you have someone of Kane Williamson's calibre on the sidelines, it is a telling sign about the quality of your backup players. However, Kane Williamson is said to currently be suffering from having a couple of niggles. If so, Mohammad Nabi could fill in, who is yet another T20 superstar.

Billy Stanlake and Jason Holder, who is Mitchell Marsh's replacement, are also credible threats.

🚨 Official Statement 🚨



Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020 .#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020

These options provide SRH with a good problem when it comes to squad selection. They have the luxury of trying out several replacements/combinations should someone have an off-season.

#3 Abundance of exceptional all-rounders

SRH, a group of match-winners

For any team, all-rounders play a crucial role in providing balance to the game. A couple of tidy overs from your batting all-rounder or a few good knocks towards the end by your bowling all-rounder greatly boost a team's chances of winning.

SRH has all-rounders in spades. Rashid Khan, who's bowling is near unplayable, has a strike-rate of 161.76 with the bat in the IPL. His countryman Mohammad Nabi also boasts a healthy strike-rate of 148.35.

3⃣5⃣ off 1⃣5⃣



At a strike rate of 233.33, @vijayshankar260 came up with a quick and a very effective innings last night!#OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/0cZj5wiHT9 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 30, 2019

While SRH will be hoping for Vijay Shankar to perform, youngster Abhishek Sharma showed great promise in the first game. Adding West Indies's Jason Holder to the mix will improve the team's performances.

With an explosive opening pair, quality all-rounders, and a strong bench, SRH will be looking to have a successful campaign in IPL 2020. Assuming their middle-order gets its act together, SRH could go the distance this year.