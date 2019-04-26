IPL Records: Purple Cap - Top 10 bowlers in IPL 2016

(Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

The bowlers did not perform well in IPL 2016 as the batsmen were outplaying every bowler by scoring huge runs on the board with the help of their power hitting and clean striking.

As mentioned ahead, we saw an average performance from the bowlers around the world in the 2016 edition of the cash-rich league as compared to any other season of the IPL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as the winner of the elusive Purple Cap with 23 wickets to his name.

A total of 178 wickets were taken combinedly by the top 10 bowlers of IPL 2016.

While comparing with the top 10 bowlers' wicket tally of 2015, the 2016 tally fell short by 24 wickets. In this article, we will have a look at the top 10 bowlers of IPL 2016.

#10 Andre Russell - Kolkata Knight Riders

(Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

Andre Russell has been the hottest property in the IPL considering the performances he has given with both bat and ball. After joining KKR, he became a megastar. Primarily known as a hard-hitting batsman, Russell took 15 wickets in just 12 innings of IPL 2016.

He conceded runs at an economy rate of 7.97 and bowled with an average of 19.40. The Jamaican also had 4 wicket haul in his name that year. This year as well Russell has proven to be the MVP of Kolkata.

#9 Jasprit Bumrah - Mumbai Indians

(Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

Jasprit Bumrah has now become the key bowler of the Mumbai side. He is taking a bunch of wickets every season since he made his debut in the IPL. In IPL 2016, 'Boom Boom Bumrah' scalped 15 wickets and overtook Russell in the race to Purple Cap due to a better economy rate of 7.80.

Bumrah has managed to take more wickets in the death overs because of his yorker-bowling abilities. He had an average of 27.06 and a bowling strike rate of 20.80 in IPL 2016.

