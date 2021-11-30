IPL Retentions 2022: 3 players who would've fetched much more in the auction

The eight franchises that participated in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have announced their retention list ahead of the mega-auction, with quite a few surprises thrown up.

Players who haven't been retained will now head into the auction, with the two new franchises having the opportunity to recruit a maximum of three players each. Here are three retained players who would've fetched a significantly higher sum in the IPL 2022 auction.

Honorable Mention: Yashasvi Jaiswal

#3 Kieron Pollard

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The Mumbai Indians sprung a surprise at the IPL 2022 retention announcement. Apart from letting go of young Ishan Kishan in favor of Suryakumar Yadav, the five-time champions announced that Suryakumar is their third retention. Kieron Pollard, who has been with the franchise for over a decade, thus slotted in as the fourth retention worth INR 6 crore.

Pollard has been part of every single IPL title win for the Mumbai Indians and adds immense leadership value. As one of the most destructive hitters of the cricket ball on his day and a proven IPL performer, the West Indian is guaranteed to have commanded a larger sum had he entered the auction. However, knowing his bond with the Indians, he wouldn't have wanted to take the risk.

#2 Anrich Nortje

South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Anrich Nortje was initially signed by the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for Chris Woakes but he has made a spot in the squad his own since. The speedster carried the bowling attack in IPL 2021 as Kagiso Rabada struggled, backing up his 2020 campaign with another impressive display.

While Nortje is yet to shine in Indian conditions, he is one of the best express quicks going around at the moment and had a fruitful 2021 T20 World Cup campaign for South Africa. The Proteas pacer would've been hot property at the IPL auction but the Capitals have snapped him up for just INR 6.5 crore.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as CSK's fourth retention

Ruturaj Gaikwad had a breakthrough campaign for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, finishing as the Orange Cap winner. The young right-hander has now been capped as well and seems well on his way to becoming an Indian cricket team regular.

Staggeringly, the Super Kings have put pen to paper with him for just INR 6 crore, which is significantly less than what he would fetch at the auction. The defending champions' other retentions like MS Dhoni and Moeen Ali may not have too many years left at the top level, though, so Gaikwad's contract could be upgraded in the near future.

