IPL Retentions 2022: SRH's mistakes, what they got right and concerns ahead of the auction

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have hit an all-time low. Usually known for their smarts and low-profile excellence, SRH finished dead last in IPL 2021 and also burned bridges with a few of their biggest superstars.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, the Orange Army retained skipper Kane Williamson apart from youngsters Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. They have a lot of work to do in the auction if they are to assemble the kind of team that reached the final of IPL 2016.

How did SRH fare during their IPL 2022 retentions? We take a look at their mistakes, the things they got right and the concerns ahead of the auction.

Mistakes: Three world-class players in Rashid, Warner and Bairstow cast aside, exorbitant Williamson retention

Jonny Bairstow is one of the most dangerous T20 batters in the world

Could SRH's IPL 2021 campaign have gone much worse? Apart from finishing last and not even challenging for a playoff spot, SRH also fell out with David Warner, who didn't even accompany the team to the stadium during the final few games. Warner wasn't in excellent form, but as a player who has won SRH countless games, he should've been treated with more respect and backing.

Warner was understandably released, but not even SRH's worst enemies would've expected them to release Rashid Khan. The franchise's biggest match-winner over the past few years and a youngster with a brilliant future ahead of him, the Afghan spinner reportedly wanted to be the team's first retention. Despite the very reasonable request, SRH wanted to hand Williamson that privilege, leading to Rashid leaving the side.

Finally, Jonny Bairstow, who is one of the best white-ball batters in the world, was also not re-signed. The Englishman missed the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE as SRH's abysmal auction business left him without a guaranteed place in the playing XI even when he was part of the squad.

By losing three of the biggest T20 superstars in world cricket, SRH essentially signed their own death warrant. It was an excusable series of errors from a team that is usually known for being astute. Moreover, Williamson has been retained for a hefty amount of INR 15 crore and would've undoubtedly come cheaper at the auction. Is Williamson worth that much as a T20 commodity? It's highly questionable.

Masterstrokes: Established captain, two uncapped steals

Can Kane Williamson weather the storm in the SRH dugout?

Nevertheless, despite the price of the contract, SRH have fixated on a leader in Williamson, who is proven at the international level and is one of the smartest cricketing brains right now. They can build around their captain, who has been part of the franchise for a few years now and knows about the inner workings.

Malik and Samad, two extremely exciting talents, have been retained on cheap INR 4 crore contracts by virtue of being uncapped. By keeping hold of a finisher/all-rounder and an express pacer, SRH have ticked off two important boxes ahead of the auction.

Concerns: Massive rebuild on the cards for SRH, Williamson's injury issues, team morale

How could SRH let go of their biggest match-winner?

SRH's team over the last few IPL seasons have been heavily reliant on Warner, Rashid and Bairstow, all of whom have left the franchise. Players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also unlikely to return, leaving SRH with a massive rebuild that won't be easy to orchestrate.

Williamson has been dealing with an elbow injury that has kept him out of several high-profile engagements recently. With no sureshot solution in sight for the Kiwi, SRH might have to be without their captain and overseas star at times.

Team morale in SRH must be at an all-time low after the events of IPL 2021 and the IPL 2022 retentions. Although most of the squad will be new, the effects of their terrible decision-making will linger. Newly signed players may not feel secure after witnessing what transpired with Warner and Rashid, while the existing ones might soon lose faith in the management.

SRH have an uphill task on their hands if they are to truly challenge for the IPL title again.

