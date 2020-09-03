IPL: SRH's greatest overseas XI of all time

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have had a fairly successful time as part of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Orange Army, which replaced the Deccan Chargers for the 2013 IPL season, won the coveted trophy after just three years by defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2016 final.

Apart from the world-class Indian players like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH have also had many quality overseas players who have grown to become faces of the franchise.

SRH's greatest overseas XI of all time in the IPL

The IPL states that no more than four foreigners can be part of a team's playing XI, but we throw caution to the wind and attempt to assemble the greatest overseas side in SRH history.

Note: Only players from SRH (and not Deccan Chargers) have been considered, which is why most players haven't featured in as many games as those in other teams of this series.

Openers: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk)

This is perhaps the most destructive opening partnership that can be seen in the 2020 IPL

SRH captain David Warner is the leading overseas run-scorer in IPL history, so his inclusion on this list won't come as a surprise at all. The Australian, who led SRH to their only IPL title in 2016, has scored 3,271 runs in 71 games at an outrageous average of 55.44, with a whopping 34 fifties apart from 2 hundreds.

His opening partner Jonny Bairstow hasn't played nearly as many games, but he makes it into this XI owing to the incredible impact he has had on the IPL and his compatibility with Warner. In just 10 games for the side, the Englishman has scored 445 runs at an average of 55.63.

Warner and Bairstow will open the innings for SRH in the 2020 IPL as well, and will be crucial to the team's fortunes.