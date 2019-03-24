IPL Stats 2019: Match 2, KKR vs SRH - Numbers you need to know

Sahil Jain FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 86 // 24 Mar 2019, 20:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Warner in action, Image Courtesy: IPT20/BCCI

After the IPL opening game saw a snooze-fest with just 141 runs scored in the entire game, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) produced a thrilling high scoring encounter. On the back of David Warner’s 85 and Vijay Shankar’s 40, SRH posted 181 in their 20 overs.

Chasing over nine runs an over, Nitish Rana led the charge for KKR with a solid fifty at the top of the order. They needed 53 runs off the final three overs and Andre Russell went on a boundary-hitting spree and turned the game on its head. He went berserk as he smashed the SRH death bowlers all across the Eden Gardens before Shubman Gill struck a couple of sixes to finish the game.

KKR get off to a winning start while SRH would be gutted to lose the game after being in a very good position.

Here are all the stats from the second game of this season’s IPL.

37 – Number of fifties registered by David Warner in the IPL. It is the most by any batsman in the history of the IPL. He was tied with Gautam Gambhir before the start of this game. Suresh Raina (35), Virat Kohli (34) and Rohit Sharma (34) are the active cricketers who are in touching distance.

102 – Number of matches played by Bhuvneshwar Kumar before making his captaincy debut. It is the second most number of IPL games by a player before becoming the captain for the first time. Ravichandran Ashwin leads this list with 111 matches when he first led KXIP in 2018.

2 – It’s just the second time Bhuvneshwar Kumar has captained a side in professional cricket. The only other time he did before today was in a Ranji Trophy game in the 2016-17 season.

6 – David Warner is now the sixth highest run-getter (4099) in IPL cricket. He had 4014 runs before the start of this game. His knock of 85 ensured that he went past MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, and Robin Uthappa but Uthappa went past him again when he scored 35 in the chase.

40 – David Warner has 40 scores of fifty or more in the IPL. He has scored 37 half-centuries and 3 hundreds.

Advertisement

762 – Most runs by a batsman scored against KKR. David Warner went past Rohit Sharma’s record of 757 runs.

68 – Nitish Rana registered his second highest IPL score. His highest is 70 which he got against Gujarat Lions (GL) back in 2016 when he was playing for Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement