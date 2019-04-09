IPL Stats: Fielders with 4 catches in an IPL match

Sachin Tendulkar

Catches win matches is a popular adage in the cricketing world. There have been players like Jonty Rhodes, who took five catches in an ODI game. Rishabh Pant holds the record for the most number of catches in a Test match. He took 11 catches in a Test match against Australia.

But when it comes to the IPL, the most number of catches being taken by a fielder is four. And there are four players who have achieved that rare feat.

Let us look at those instances.

Sachin Tendulkar against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai

During the 2008 edition of the IPL, when the Mumbai Indians played the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Little Master became the first fielder to take four catches in an IPL game.

Batting first, KKR were all-out for a paltry 67, thanks to some disciplined bowling from the Mumbai bowlers. Sachin Tendulkar took the catches of Salman Butt, Wridhiman Saha, Ajit Agarkar and Shoaib Akhtar in that game.

Unfortunately, while chasing a meagre 67, he was caught for a duck by Saha off the bowling of Akhtar in the first over. But a quick-fire 48 from Sanath Jayasuriya made sure that Mumbai Indians won the match in 5.3 overs with 8 wickets to spare.

David Warner against Rajasthan Royals at Delhi

David Warner

During the 2010 edition of the IPL, David Warner took four catches against the Rajasthan Royals at their home ground in Delhi. Batting first, they set a target of 189 for Rajasthan, with the help of a fine 38-ball 69 from Dinesh Karthik.

Coming out to bat, the RR lost wickets at regular intervals and they ended up with 121. Warner took the catches of Michael Lumb, Adam Voges, Yusuf Pathan and Sumit Narwal.

Jacques Kallis against Deccan Chargers at Kolkata

Jacques Kallis

In the 2011 edition, four Deccan Chargers batsmen were caught by Jacques Kallis in Kolkata. Batting first, the KKR scored 163, with the help of a gritty 53 from Kallis.

Chasing a target of 164, DC fell short by nine runs. Kumar Sangakkara, JP Duminy, Ravi Teja and Bharat Chipli perished in the hands of Kallis in that game. He was awarded the Man of the Match award for his all-around performance.

Rahul Tewatia against Mumbai Indians at Delhi

This year, Rahul Tewatia took four catches in an IPL game, when he played against the Mumbai Indians in Delhi. Batting first, the Delhi Capitals scored 213 from 20 overs with the help of a 27-ball 78 from Rishabh Pant.

Chasing 214, MI were all-out for 176. Four power-hitters gave their catches to Rahul Tewatia for their way back to pavilion. Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya fell victim to Tewatia in that game.

