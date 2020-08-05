IPL stats from matches played in Sharjah

In 2014, Sharjah became the 10th international city to host an IPL match. Till date, there have been six IPL matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and that number is expected to increase further with the latest edition of the tournament set to be played out in the UAE.

On that note, let us take a look at the stats from previous IPL matches at this venue.

Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings have a 100% win record at the venue.

Win-Loss record of Teams at Sharjah

2 - Player of the Match awards won by Glenn Maxwell of Kings XI Punjab is the most number of Player of the Match awards won by a player in IPL matches played at Sharjah.

2 dismissals by Parthiv Patel is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL matches played at Sharjah.

2 dismissals by Parthiv Patel against RCB is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in IPL matches at Sharjah.

2 half-centuries scored by Glenn Maxwell is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL matches at Sharjah.

3 catches taken by Virat Kohli (RCB), David Miller (KXIP) and David Warner (SRH) is the highest number of catches taken by a player in IPL matches at Sharjah.

4/13 by Lakshmipathy Balaji of KXIP against SRH is the best bowling performance by a player in an IPL fixture at Sharjah.

5 wickets taken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar of SRH is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in IPL matches at the venue.

8 half-centuries have been scored in IPL matches at Sharjah.

15 sixes by Glenn Maxwell is the highest number of sixes hit by a single player in IPL encounters at this ground.

76 sixes have been hit in IPL matches that have been hosted by Sharjah.

95 - Glenn Maxwell's knock against SRH is the highest individual score by a player in IPL matches played at Sharjah.

121 all out by SRH against KXIP is the lowest team total in IPL matches hosted at the venue.

184 runs scored by Glenn Maxwell of KXIP is the highest aggregate of runs scored by a player in IPL matches to be played at this ground.

193/3 and 193/7 scored by KXIP against Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively, is the highest team total in IPL matches at Sharjah.

IPL set to begin from September 19th

The IPL is slated to begin in the UAE from the 19th of September and the final is expected to take place on the 10th of November. The tournament had earlier been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic but now seems primed to go ahead.

Mumbai Indians enter the competition as defending champions and would be hoping to win their 5th IPL title, whereas the Chennai Super Kings would want to avenge last season's final defeat and notch their 4th IPL crown.

Elsewhere, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore would be hoping to break their IPL hoodoo and script their first triumph.