IPL stats from matches played in the UAE

The Indian Premier League returns to the UAE after a gap of almost six years. Previously in 2014, 20 IPL matches were hosted by the UAE; Abu Dhabi and Dubai hosted seven matches each and Sharjah hosted six matches.

Kings XI Punjab is the only team that has never lost an IPL match hosted in the UAE. They have won all the five matches that they have played there.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have never won an IPL match in the UAE. They have lost all five matches played there.

Glenn Maxwell of KXIP has won the highest number of Player of the Match trophies in IPL matches played in the UAE, with three.

On that note, let us have a quick look at some of the stats of IPL matches played in the UAE.

Batting performances

206/4 scored by KXIP against Chennai Super Kings is the highest team total in IPL matches played in the UAE.

70 all out by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals is the lowest team total in IPL matches played in the UAE.

300 runs scored by Glenn Maxwell of KXIP is the highest number of runs scored by a player in IPL matches played in the UAE.

95 runs scored by Glenn Maxwell against CSK and also against Sunrisers Hyderabad is the highest individual score by a player in matches played in the UAE.

29 half-centuries have bee scored in IPL matches played in the UAE.

3 half-centuries scored by Glenn Maxwell is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL matches played in the UAE.

173 sixes have been hit in IPL matches played in the UAE.

17 sixes hit by Glenn Maxwell is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in IPL matches played in the UAE.

Bowling performances

9 wickets taken by Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Roders is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in IPL matches played in the UAE.

4/13 by Lakshmipathy Balaji of KXIP against SRH is the best bowling performance by a player in IPL matches played in the UAE.

Wicket-keeping performances

7 dismissals by Parthiv Patel of RCB is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL matches played in the UAE.

3 dismissals by Parthiv Patel against KXIP is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in IPL matches played in the UAE.

Fielding performances

6 catches taken by Steve Smaith of Rajasthan Royals is the highest number of catches taken by a player in IPL matches played in the UAE.