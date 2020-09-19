IPL Stats: SRH in the UAE

Sunrisers Hyderabad start their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 21st September 2020. This will be the first time that these two teams meet in the UAE. SRH have previously played 5 matches in the UAE, winning two and losing three.

SRH won against the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians and lost against the Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and the Chennai Super Kings. SRH has played 1 match in Abu Dhabi and 2 matches each in Dubai and Sharjah.

Here are some of the key stats from their previous contests in the UAE.

SRH IPL stats

2 half-centuries scored by David Warner is the most number of half-centuries scored by a SRH player in the UAE.

3 half-centuries have been scored by SRH players in the UAE. These have been scored by two players - David Warner (2) and Aaron Finch (1).

3/19 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar against Kings XI Punjab is the best bowling performance by a SRH player in the UAE.

4 catches taken each by David Warner and Darren Sammy is the most number of catches taken by a SRH player in the UAE.

7 sixes hit by David Warner is the most number of sixes hit by a SRH player in the UAE.

8 wickets taken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the most number of wickets taken by a SRH player in the UAE.

23 sixes have been hit by SRH players in the UAE.

88* by Aaron Finch against Delhi Capitals is the highest individual score by a SRH player in the UAE.

121 all out against Kings XI Punjab is the lowest team total by SRH in the UAE.

169 runs scored by Aaron Finch is the most number of runs scored by a SRH player in the UAE.

184/1 against Delhi Capitals is the highest team total by SRH in the UAE.