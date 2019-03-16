×
IPL Stats: Top 11 records in 11 years of IPL history

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
410   //    16 Mar 2019, 16:38 IST

Image result for ipl trophy 2019

Every year, Indian summer turns into a frenzied atmosphere as the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off. Ever since it’s inception back in 2008, IPL has become a household name in India and a lot of other parts of the world as well. Every summer, top players from across the globe ply their trade in what is tipped as one of the best T20 leagues in the world. The best players not only square off against each other but also at times get the opportunity to play alongside each other.

The IPL is back and in about a week’s time, eight teams will once again eye the coveted IPL title. As we build up towards this 12th edition, let’s have a quick look at the top 11 records from the last 11 seasons.

#1 Most runs

Related image

This record is most likely going to belong to players who have played for a large part of the 11 seasons. Suresh Raina leads the batting charts with 4985 runs. The CSK left-hander has played 172 innings and has barely missed a game in the IPL.

Virat Kohli is not too far behind either as he has amassed 4948 runs in 155 innings. Thus, with CSK and RCB squaring off against each other in the opening game of this season, it might well be a race for the record of the first man to reach 5000 runs in the IPL cricket.

Rohit Sharma (4493 runs), Gautam Gambhir (4217 runs), Robin Uthappa (4129 runs), Shikhar Dhawan (4058 runs), MS Dhoni (4016 runs) and David Warner (4014 runs) are the other players who have over 4000 IPL runs. Overseas stars Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers are not too far behind and are tipped to cross the 4000-run barrier pretty early in the season this time around.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
