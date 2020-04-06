IPL Stats: Top 5 records held by Delhi Capitals

Although they have never won the IPL, the Delhi Capitals have five IPL records to their name.

These records are a mix of glory and ignominy, let's take a detailed look.

Vinay Chhabria

Delhi Capitals finished third in IPL 2019

After winning their first-ever knockout match in IPL history last year, Delhi Capitals will look to continue their momentum in IPL 2020. The Delhi-based franchise have been a part of the tournament since 2008. However, they have never reached the final to date. They had topped the points table in 2012, only to squander both the opportunities they received in the playoffs.

Last year, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit finished at the third position on the points table. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator before losing to the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2. The team management signed the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Jason Roy in the auction to strengthen their squad.

Although they have never won the IPL, Delhi Capitals have five IPL records to their name. Here's a look at those five achievements.

#5 Highest successful run chase in a home match

Rishabh Pant starred in that run-chase

During the IPL 2017 game between Gujarat Lions and Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the home side created a unique record by chasing down a record high score in the second innings. Batting first, the visitors scored 208 runs in 20 overs, riding on half-centuries from Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/28.

Chasing 209, Delhi lost the wicket of Karun Nair early. However, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant stole the show with a 143-run stand for the second wicket. Samson hit 61 off 31 deliveries while Pant missed out on a well-deserved hundred by just three runs.

Many fans will remember how Gujarat's captain, Raina, consoled Pant after Basil Thampi dismissed him on 97. Corey Anderson and Shreyas Iyer completed the formalities as Delhi won the match by seven wickets in only the 18th over.

#4 Lowest total in a home match

Delhi made contrasting records in the same season

Delhi Capitals proved to be an unpredictable side in the 2017 edition of IPL. On one night, they created the record for the highest successful run-chase in a home match, and on the other, they lost all their wickets for just 66 runs at the same venue. Playing against Mumbai Indians in the 45th match of the tournament, Delhi skipper, Zaheer Khan, fielded first after winning the toss.

The Caribbean duo of Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons blew away the home team as their fifties powered Mumbai to 212/3 in 20 overs. Corey Anderson was the best bowler for Delhi with figures of 1/29. In reply, the Delhi-based franchise got off to a disastrous start as they lost five wickets in the powerplay overs. Karn Sharma and Harbhajan Singh picked up three wickets each as Delhi lost the match by 146 runs. With this loss, Delhi also created the record for the biggest loss by runs in IPL.

#3 Lowest first innings score

Delhi created another dismal record in IPL 2017

Just a week before their match against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals locked horns with Kings XI Punjab at Mohali. The home side fielded first in the day/night match as Sanju Samson and Sam Billings opened the innings for Delhi. Sandeep Sharma ran through the Delhi top order as he picked up the wickets of both the openers and Shreyas Iyer in his first spell.

Delhi could not recover in that innings as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Varun Aaron and Axar Patel took two wickets each, whereas Sharma took one more wicket to end Delhi's innings in the 18th over. They lost the match by ten wickets as Martin Guptill's half-century gave Punjab the win in the eighth over.

#2 Chris Morris - Highest strike rate in an innings

Chris Morris played an unbelievable innings for Delhi in 2017

Among all the IPL innings which have lasted at least five balls, Chris Morris holds the record for the best strike rate. During a match between the Capitals and Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017, Chris Morris punished the opposition bowlers with his clean strikes. Sanju Samson's magnificent century had set the platform for a monumental score in Pune and Morris' inning took Delhi past the 200-runs milestone.

The South African all-rounder scored 38 runs off just nine deliveries in the innings which lasted only 7 minutes. He slammed four fours and three sixes to help Delhi reach 205/4 in 20 overs. Morris even took a wicket in the second innings to seal a 97-run victory for the visitors.

#1 Rishabh Pant - Highest individual score by an Indian batsman

India's upcoming wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant, holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian player in the tournament's history. Several legendary names like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and MS Dhoni have taken part in the IPL over the years, but Pant stands at the number one position in this list.

Also Read - IPL: 3 Indian wicket-keepers who have scored a century in tournament history

He achieved this feat in IPL 2018 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi lost three wickets before touching 50 as it seemed like the Orange Army would dominate the home side. However, an unbelievable inning from Rishabh Pant turned the course of the match as he hit 128 runs from 63 balls to guide Delhi to 187/5 in 20 overs. The local batsman whacked 15 fours and seven maximums in his onslaught yet, Delhi lost that match by nine wickets.