IPL stats watch: A complete overview of Kolkata Knight Riders' journey

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 76 // 22 Dec 2018, 22:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KKR are two-time IPL champion

Kolkata Kight Riders are the third team in the IPL to win more than one edition of the tournament. KKR's IPL journey started on a slow note finishing in the bottom 3 in the first three editions. Their performance improved greatly for the 2011 edition when they went past the league stage for the first time. Post 2011, they have reached the playoffs four times and the finals two times (winning both the times).

The team has also faced some controversies. The team management did manage to upset the fans on two occasions first when Sourav Ganguly was relieved of captaincy in 2009 season (he was again re-appointed captain in 2010) and second when he was not bought in the auction in 2011, thereby ending his association with the team.

So how did KKR perform in the past tournaments? Let us take a look.

Past Performance

2008: 6th (League Stage)

2009: 8th (League Stage)

2010: 6th (League Stage)

2011: Lost in Eliminator

2012: Champions

2013: 7th (League Stage)

Advertisement

2014: Champions

2015: 5th (League Stage)

2016: Lost in Eliminator

2017: Lost in Qualifier 2

2018: Lost in Qualifier 2

Batting performance

245/6 against KXIP in 2018 is their highest innings total.

67 all out against Mumbai Indians in 2008 is their lowest innings total.

3345 runs scored by Gautam Gambhir is the most number of runs scored by a KKR player.

158* by Brendan McCullum against RCB in IPL 2008 is the highest individual score by a KKR player. It is also the only century scored by a KKR player.

30 half-centuries scored by Gautam Gambhir is the most number of half-centuries struck by a KKR player.

660 runs scored by Robin Uthappa in IPL 2014 is the most runs registered by a KKR player in a single edition of the tournament.

Bowling performance

130 wickets taken by Sunil Narine is the most wickets taken by a KKR player.

5/19 by Sunil Narine against KXIP in IPL 2012 is the best individual bowling performance by a KKR player. It is also the only five-wicket haul taken by a KKR player.

24 wickets taken by Sunil Narine in IPL 2012 is the most number of wickets taken by a KKR player in a single edition of IPL.

Wicketkeeping performance

52 dismissals (Ct - 27, St - 25) by Robin Uthappa is the most number of dismissals by a KKR wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals Morne van Wyk against RCB in IPL 2009, Brendon McCullum against Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2012 and Dinesh Karthik against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018 is the most number of dismissals by a KKR wicket-keeper in an innings.

18 dismissals (Ct - 14, St - 4) by Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2018 is the most number of dismissals by a KKR wicket-keeper in a single edition of the IPL.

Fielding performance

34 catches taken by Manoj Tiwary is the most number of catches taken by a KKR player.

4 catches by Jacques Kallis against Deccan Chargers in IPL 2011 is the most number of catches taken in an innings by a KKR player.

10 catches taken by Manoj Tiwari in IPL 2012 and again in IPL 2013 is the most number of catches taken by a KKR player in a single edition of IPL.

Advertisement