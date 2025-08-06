IPL-team wise list of players participating in the Men's Hundred ft. CSK, Sam Curran

The fifth edition of The Hundred Men’s competition kicked off on Tuesday, August 5, with defending champions Oval Invincibles facing off against London Spirit in the tournament opener at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

After choosing to bat first, London Spirit suffered a disastrous collapse, getting bowled out for just 80 runs in 94 balls. Sam Curran and Rashid Khan starred with the ball for the Invincibles, claiming three wickets each.

In response, the Oval Invincibles made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 69 balls to secure a dominant six-wicket victory and begin their title defense on a winning note.

With the tournament now underway, fans can expect plenty of thrilling encounters in the days ahead. Notably, several players who featured in IPL 2025 are also part of this season’s Hundred. On that note, we present a team-by-team breakdown of IPL players participating in the Men’s Hundred 2025.

IPL-team wise list of players participating in the Men's Hundred

#1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 3 players

After finally breaking their 18-year title drought, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their maiden IPL trophy in the 2025 season. Now, three stars from their championship-winning squad will showcase their talents in the 2025 edition of The Hundred Men’s competition, which began on August 5.

Phil Salt represented RCB in IPL 2025 (Source: Getty)

Phil Salt, who had a stellar IPL 2025 campaign with 403 runs to his name, is part of the Manchester Originals squad. Meanwhile, fellow RCB teammates Jacob Bethell and Liam Livingstone are part of Birmingham Phoenix.

#2 Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 2 players

Punjab Kings (PBKS) reached their second-ever IPL final in the 2025 season but fell short against RCB in the summit clash.

Two members of their squad, Marcus Stoinis and Lockie Ferguson, will now play together in the Men's Hundred, representing the Trent Rockets. Their campaign begins on Friday, August 8, with a clash against Birmingham Phoenix.

#3 Mumbai Indians (MI) - 6 players

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) saw their IPL 2025 campaign come to an end with a defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.

Several Mumbai Indians players are set to feature in the 2025 Men’s Hundred. Speedster Trent Boult will represent Birmingham Phoenix, while Richard Gleeson is representing London Spirit.

Northern Superchargers have roped in Mitchell Santner, and Will Jacks is featuring for Oval Invincibles. Reece Topley is part of the Southern Brave squad, and Jonny Bairstow will bring his experience to Welsh Fire.

#4 Gujarat Titans (GT) - 2 players

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) finished fourth in IPL 2025 after a defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.

Two of their most influential overseas players, Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan, are part of the 2025 Men’s Hundred. Buttler is part of the Manchester Originals squad, while Rashid Khan impressed in the opening match by taking three wickets for Oval Invincibles.

#5 Delhi Capitals (DC) - 1 player

Delhi Capitals (DC), led by Axar Patel, finished fifth in the IPL 2025 points table. One of their squad members, Donovan Ferreira, who played just a single match during the season, is now featuring in the Men’s Hundred.

The 27-year-old is representing Oval Invincibles and remained unbeaten on nine off five balls in the tournament opener.

#6 SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 2 players

After finishing as runners-up in the 2024 season, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2025, ending the campaign in sixth place.

Heinrich Klaasen featured for SRH in IPL 2025 (Source: Getty)

In the ongoing Men’s Hundred, two players from their squad are set to be in action soon. Heinrich Klaasen is part of the Manchester Originals setup, while Brydon Carse features in the Northern Superchargers squad.

#7 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 1 player

Under Rishabh Pant’s captaincy, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) failed to make the playoffs in IPL 2025, finishing seventh in the points table.

Their overseas batter David Miller is now part of the Northern Superchargers squad in the Men’s Hundred. The team will kick off its campaign against Welsh Fire on Thursday, August 7.

#8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - None

After winning the IPL title in 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a disappointing campaign in 2025, finishing eighth in the standings.

Notably, none of the players from their squad are featuring in the ongoing season of the Men’s 100-ball competition.

#9 Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 1 player

Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a forgettable IPL 2025 season, finishing ninth on the points table.

However, in the ongoing Hundred competition, which began on August 5, one of their squad members, Jofra Archer, is part of the Southern Brave squad. The team will begin its campaign today, August 6, against Manchester Originals.

#10 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 4 players

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a miserable IPL 2025 campaign, finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in their history.

As the Men’s Hundred unfolds, four of their players are featuring across various teams. Rachin Ravindra and Noor Ahmad are included in the Manchester Originals roster, Jamie Overton will feature for London Spirit, while Sam Curran is representing Oval Invincibles.

