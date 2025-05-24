IPL team-wise list of players selected in India's squad for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match Test tour of England and named Shubman Gill as Rohit Sharma’s successor in the format, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy.

The players will start preparing for the long-format series after concluding their respective campaigns at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The tournament has just a handful of matches remaining in the league stage, which will be followed by four knockout games, including the final.

The tournament will conclude on June 3, with the summit clash scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The four teams for the playoffs have also been locked in, with Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) making it to the top four.

Notably, no players from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RCB made it to the Indian team, but players from the remaining eight teams have gotten opportunities. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Easwaran is the only player in the Indian squad who is not a part of the IPL.

In this article, we look at the team-wise list of players who have been selected in India’s Test squad to face England in June 2025.

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 1 player

Only Ravindra Jadeja from CSK has been selected for the upcoming tour of England. The spin-bowling all-rounder has been a mainstay in India’s Test XI for several years now.

Jadeja has contributed well both with the bat and ball, and will be expected to contribute across all departments when India take on England.

#2 Delhi Capitals (DC): 3 players

Three players from the DC team, namely KL Rahul, Karun Nair, and Kuldeep Yadav, will don the whites in June against England. While Rahul’s name was a surety, there were doubts over Kuldeep Yadav’s selection, given the presence of Jadeja and Axar Patel in the setup.

However, Kuldeep has been given the nod ahead of Patel. Karun Nair’s inclusion came as a surprise, as the 33-year-old hasn't played for India in the longest format since 2017.

Addressing Nair’s selection, Ajit Agarkar said (via Firstpost):

“Sometimes it’s decisions the team management takes. At the moment, Karun has scored heaps of runs in domestic, has played a bit of Test cricket, played a bit of county cricket. With Virat not there, clearly we’re lacking a bit of experience. We felt his experience could help.”

#3 Gujarat Titans (GT): 5 players

The highest number of players selected for the Indian team are from GT’s IPL 2025 squad. Five members of the team are a part of the national setup, with Shubman Gill, the GT skipper, at the helm. Sai Sudharsan has been impressive in domestic as well as in T20s and managed to grab the selectors’ long-due attention.

Washington Sundar was among the spin-bowling all-rounders picked by the committee alongside Jadeja, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are among the seven pacers named in the squad.

#4 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 3 players

Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, and Akash Deep from the LSG squad have been named in Team India’s Test squad. While Pant, the LSG skipper, has been named Gill’s deputy for the tour, Shardul Thakur and Akash Deep are among the seven pacers on the side.

Every fan who follows Indian cricket, especially Test cricket, would remember Thakur’s heroics with the bat against England in England in the previous series. The expectations from the seam-bowling all-rounder will be similar this time around.

“Shardul a bowling allrounder, sometimes you need a player like that depending on team balance. he’s going on the A tour as well,” Agarkar observed (via Firstpost).

#5 Mumbai Indians (MI): 1 player

Only Jasprit Bumrah from the Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 squad has been named in India’s Test team. While there were speculations around the pace spearhead getting the captaincy duties, chief selector Ajit Agarkar mentioned that Bumrah is “important” as a player for them and they want to manage his workload to keep him fit.

He also noted that Bumrah won’t play all five matches during the tour. Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement earlier this month.

“Don’t think he’ll be available for all five Tests. Whether it’s four or three, we’ll see based on how the series goes and his workload is. Even if he’s fit for 3-4 Tests, he’ll be an asset for us. Just happy he’s part of the squad,” Agarkar said. (via Firstpost)

#6 Punjab Kings (PBKS): 1 player

The Indian selectors showed faith in Arshdeep Singh and handed him a call-up for the England tour as he joins Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the list of pacers.

Agarkar backed Arshdeep’s inclusion in the squad and said that he’ll help bring the variety in Bumrah's absence.

“He’s a quality bowler and has had a taste of county as well. He plays domestic when he can. A tall guy, can bowl with the new ball, has body of work in red-ball cricket and in recent form in the last couple of years. Bumrah unlikely to play all five Tests, we needed a bit of variety,” Agarkar noted. (via Firstpost)

#7 Rajasthan Royals (RR): 2 players

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel will also tour England with the Indian team.

Both cricketers have been a part of the Indian setup for quite some time now, with Jaiswal opening the innings in Tests of late. The two are also a part of India’s A squad for the four-day warm-up match.

#8 SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH): 1 player

Nitish Kumar Reddy is the only player from SRH to make it to the Indian side. He’ll play the role of a batting all-rounder, and Agarkar hopes for his bowling to come around well.

“NKR is a batting allrounder at this point, hopefully his bowling will come along as well,” the chief of selectors said. (via Firstpost)

While many expected Hyderabad pacer Mohammad Shami to receive a call-back, Agarkar mentioned that the 34-year-old faced a setback over the past week and had some MRIs done, with his fitness not being up to the mark.

The chief selector noted that Shami couldn’t have played all five Tests and the “medical guys told he’ll be ruled out,” which is why the latter wasn’t picked in the squad.

“We were hoping he’ll play some part, but if he’s not fit, we’d rather pick guys fit and available rather than waiting,” said Agarkar during the press conference on Saturday, May 24. (via Firstpost)

India Squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

