IPL: Three overseas players that may not be retained by RCB in 2020

Tim Southee has had a forgetful season in IPL 2019

The 12th season of the Indian Premier League is currently going on and it has reached the playoffs stage where all four teams have already been decided and one name that is once again missing from that list is the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Virat Kohli-led franchise last qualified for the playoffs in 2016 where they lost in the finals against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the finals by just eight runs and since then, they have failed to repeat this performance.

In the next three years, their performances looked like 8th (2017), 6th (2018) and 8th in 2019 as well. They are one of the strongest sides in the IPL on paper where they include some of the biggest match winners of this format of the game which include the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali etc. But nothing went in their way this year as well as they miserably failed to make it to the final four.

All this may result in them dropping a few players in next year in which some of the overseas players might not be seen playing in the Red and Black jersey again are.

#1 Tim Southee (New Zealand)

Tim Southee

The ace New Zealand fast bowler was retained in this year's auctions from the last season to lessen the burden from the shoulders of Indian pacers like Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj but that could not happen as he was smashed all around the park in this year along with the other two mentioned bowlers.

The Kiwi pacer managed to feature in just three games where he picked up just a solitary wicket at a disastrous economy of over 13 runs per over. After seeing all this, Virat Kohli will look to find an alternative for him in the next year's auction pool table as bowling was a huge concern for his side in this edition of IPL.

