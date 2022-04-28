Is Virat Kohli an automatic choice as Team India's No. 3 for the 2022 T20 World Cup? 

Every cricketer inevitably goes through rough patches of poor form over their career. But until recently, Virat Kohli seemed to have immunized himself against inconsistency.

The horror show in 2014 against Jimmy Anderson & Co. was the only dark spot in Kohli’s flawless international record. But he returned to form with a roar in the very next series, in Australia, scoring four centuries. He also took over the reins of the Test captaincy from MS Dhoni.

However, the last 12 to 15 months must have given Virat Kohli and Team India some petrifying nightmares. His T20 form is the most unsettling. In 23 matches for RCB since the start of IPL 2021, he has averaged a paltry 24.95 and has a strike rate of 120.18.

Barring an exceptional 'Player of the Tournament' winning performance in the series against England in early 2021, his international form has been disappointing too.

With the T20 World Cup in Australia set to be played a later this year, is the woefully out-of-form Kohli's place in the team in question?

Indeed, 'form' is temporary, and 'class' is permanent. However, Kohli's struggles have gone on for too long to tuck them away as 'temporary'. Listed below are a few considerations that complicate matters for Virat Kohli in Team India's T20I setup.

Meteoric rise of Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer

Suryakumar Yadav's emergence has significantly strengthened India's previously shaky middle-order

Suryakumar Yadav is at the peak of his batting abilities. India's very own 'Mr. 360' has a unique skill set. He has the temperament to anchor the innings if the top-order collapses and can finish with a flourish too.

Since IPL 2018, SKY has consistently maintained an average of around 35 at a strike rate of around 140. Suryakumar has played several high-impact knocks, becoming a vital cog in the setup of the tremendously successful Mumbai Indians.

His performances for Team India have added more weight to his already impressive resume. In 14 games, he has averaged 39.00 at an astonishing strike rate of 165.6, with four half-centuries. SKY is unquestionably guaranteed a place in the middle-order of the Indian T20I XI.

The biggest positive to emerge from the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka were the performances of another highly-talented batsman - Shreyas Iyer. His match-winning performances - three unbeaten half-centuries in as many matches - were ample proof of his abilities.

Iyer scored 204 runs at an impressive strike rate of nearly 175. His ability to tonk Sri Lanka's mystery spinners for long sixes was on full display. He played the fast bowlers equally well.

He's had a decent start to his IPL season also, with KKR. His top-class form against Kohli's proven experience will give Captain Rohit Sharma and team management a splitting headache.

'Anchors', not 'Dashers' in India's top three

Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, and Virat Kohli have been at the helm of India's batting in T20Is for the last couple of years

Team India have been seeking a change to their 'template' for T20 Internationals after the debacle at the 2021 T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma had made this point after taking over the captaincy.

"Need to set our own templates, don't have to follow what others are doing."

Top T20I teams since the inception of this format have 'dashers' at the top. India had Virender Sehwag in late 2000s. Chris Gayle had earned his famous moniker 'Universe Boss' because of his domination as an opening batsman for the West Indies in T20Is.

Australia's David Warner, Ireland's Paul Stirling, and modern-day England openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler, to name a few, have helped their respective teams win major multi-team ICC events.

India's top three - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli - are colossal and intimidating. However, their approach is to build an innings by being circumspect initially and then going hard in the last few overs.

While they can be aggressive, they take their time to get their eye in before attacking. This approach may not necessarily work, considering the pace at which modern-day T20 cricket goes.

Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and even Hardik Pandya have shown intent to go big right from ball one. Promotion up the order for one of them may help India get an additional 15-20 runs, which will be crucial when defending targets.

Does Virat Kohli's style of play allow him to be 'flexible'?

Virat Kohli has always been a top-order player for India in T20Is

Virat Kohli is either the opening batsman, the No. 3, or the No. 4 batsman in T20s. He has no proven track record as a finisher. Kohli is an anchor and not a dasher. This lack of flexibility may cost Team India, especially when they have such a slew of options.

The Indian team may need someone flexible to get the team combination right. With Suryakumar, Pant or Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja, Team India have a very competent middle-order.

A multi-dimensional six-hitter like Shreyas Iyer may round off the team combination better than Kohli. To draw a parallel, Steve Smith, whose style of play is similar to Kohli's, is no longer a long-term part of Australia's T20 plans for this very reason.

Where does Virat Kohli stand?

Indian selectors are likely to pick Virat Kohli in the squad that flies to Australia for the World Cup. His experience and intensity are indispensable. Team management will assess his compatibility with the team's 'template' in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa and England.

If Kohli fails here, his selection should depend on form rather than the weight of his past credentials. India is lucky to have a pool of talent courtesy the IPL. These youngsters deserve an opportunity to win games at ICC tournaments.

Kohli has always expressed his dedication and sincerity towards his national side. If he doesn't fit India's T20 plans because of his style of play or form, he should be ready to give his spot in India's playing XI away. Nevertheless, write Kohli off at your own risk!

