Ishan Kishan age, height, hometown, family & IPL salary

Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan did not have the perfect start to the IPL 2020 season as right before the competition's first match, the youngster picked up a shoulder injury that did not allow him to play against Chennai Super Kings. Kishan's niggle kept him out of his team's second fixture versus Kolkata Knight Riders as well.

In his absence, the team management included Saurabh Tiwary in the playing XI, and the seasoned pro did a fantastic job in the middle-order. Very few fans expected him to lose his place after those two performances. However, the Mumbai Indians backed young Ishan Kishan and picked him ahead of Tiwary for the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai's decision to back Kishan paid off as the left-handed batsman played a magnificent innings of 99 runs that helped the defending champions reach close to the mammoth target of 202 runs. Although Mumbai could not win eventually, Ishan Kishan won everyone's hearts with his 58-ball knock, including two fours and nine sixes.

Here are some things that you need to know about Ishan Kishan.

Ishan Kishan Age

Ishan Kishan was born on 18 July 1998. He is 22 years and three months old.

Ishan Kishan height

Ishan Kishan is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Ishan Kishan hometown

Ishan Kishan was born in the city of Patna, in Bihar. He plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand.

Ishan Kishan family

Ishan Kishan was born to Pranav Kumar Pandey and Suchitra Singh. His father is a builder. Ishan also has a brother, Raj, who played a pivotal role in his cricketing success. It is worth noting that Raj Kishan is a former state-level cricketer.

Ishan Kishan IPL Salary

Ishan Kishan made his IPL debut as a part of the Gujarat Lions team in 2016. He earned a salary of 35 lakhs INR while playing for the Rajkot-based franchise. The Lions retained him for the 2017 season.

The youngster entered the auction in 2018 after some brilliant performances in the domestic season and grabbed a 6.2 crores INR deal from Mumbai Indians. The Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise has retained him for the same amount over the last three seasons.