“It was pretty hateful”- Dhanashree Verma Chahal deeply hurt by fake news 

Yuvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram on Sunday (August 21) to express her reaction to the fake news of her separation from the cricketer doing the rounds on the internet.

The choreographer shared a lengthy message expressing her feelings on social media as she recovers from a knee injury.

She expressed how the fake news had a 'draining' effect on her while terming it as ‘hateful and hurtful.'

“It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least.”

She added:

“I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately.”

Dhanashree also said that Yuzvendra Chahal has been supporting her during rehabilitation as she recovers from a knee injury.

“I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament.”

“I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab every day). What has also got me through this is the support of my near and dear ones, including my husband, my family and my closest friends.”

Also Read: IND vs ZIM 2022: “Unfair if Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad don’t get a game”- Robin Uthappa

Earlier, the couple had shared a message on Instagram, asking everyone not to believe the rumors.

“A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumors, pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone."

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2020. The couple enjoys a huge fan following on social media owing to their entertaining videos.

Yuzvendra Chahal to play 2022 Asia Cup

Meanwhile, the leg spinner will play in the upcoming 2022 Asia Cup. He will be looking to maintain his good form after a decent white-ball series in England and West Indies.

Chahal scalped 11 wickets on the England tour and then added seven wickets to his tally against WI in the ODIs series. The wrist spinner has been enjoying a break since the recently concluded T20I series against WI.

The Men in Blue will begin their journey against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Standby Players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar.

Also Read: “When we listen to our favorite artist”- Shreyas Iyer grooves to Dua Lipa’s song One Kiss

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are cutest couple in Indian cricket? Yeah Nay 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury