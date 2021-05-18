James Neesham trolls a fan who asked him to promote 'his batting order' 

James Neesham has been very active on social media while undergoing quarantine. The Kiwi all-rounder, who was a part of the Mumbai Indians team in IPL 2021, still needs to isolate for a few more days before being allowed to move around freely in New Zealand.

Many cricket fans know that James Neesham has a great sense of humor, and he often uses it to great effect on social media. Recently, a Twitter user asked him about promoting his batting order. While the fan might have wanted to ask him why Neesham does not bat higher; unfortunately, he framed the sentence in the wrong way.

"Why don't u promote ur batting order?" a user asked James Neesham.

James Neesham asked the user himself if he wanted the all-rounder to promote his batting order on the radio or any other platform.

"What, like, on the radio?" James Neesham hilariously replied.

James Neesham's quarantine will end soon. He is not a part of the upcoming England vs New Zealand Test series. The all-rounder will, instead, look forward to contributing his bit in the Blackcaps' white-ball games later this year.

James Neesham has mostly batted in the lower middle order for New Zealand in T20Is

James Neesham has opened thrice in his T20I career

The all-rounder has batted at number six or below in 15 of his 22 innings for the New Zealand cricket team in T20Is. He has achieved a lot of success in this role, maintaining a strike rate of more than 145 at number six or below.

Neesham has also opened the innings for the Kiwis thrice, in which he scored 33 runs at a strike rate of 132. His stats are much better at number three. New Zealand has given him only a single opportunity to bat at that position, and Neesham did not disappoint as he blasted an unbeaten 45* at a strike rate of 281.25.

With the ICC T20 World Cup fast approaching, the Blackcaps may look to experiment with Neesham's batting position in their upcoming T20I games.