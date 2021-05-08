IPL 2021: James Neesham lands in Auckland, begins 336 hours quarantine

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has reached his home country and begun his 14-day quarantine period at Novotel Auckland Ellerslie.

Neesham, who was part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the recently-suspended IPL 2021, is one of the first Kiwi players to reach home from India. According to the COVID-19 protocols of the New Zealand government, Neesham will have to quarantine for two weeks before moving around freely in the country.

The all-rounder posted two photos on his Instagram story to update fans about his arrival in Auckland.

"Yus Queen. Home for 336 hours," James Neesham captioned the two stories.

James Neesham is not a part of the New Zealand squad for the ICC World Test Championship Final. Hence, he did not fly to Maldives along with Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and physio Tommy Simsek. The Kiwi quartet headed to the island nation after they felt insecure in the mini bio-bubble at Delhi.

James Neesham played one game for the Mumbai Indians in the first half of IPL 2021

James Neesham could not open his account in his only inning for the Mumbai Indians (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

James Neesham got a chance to feature in the Mumbai Indians playing XI only once during the first half of IPL 2021. Playing against the Chennai Super Kings on May 2, Neesham conceded 26 runs in his two overs and then got out for a golden duck.

Although it was not a memorable MI debut for the Kiwi all-rounder, the team management will back him to do well in the second half of IPL 2021 later this year. According to reports, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to resume the 14th IPL season in September, with the UAE and Sri Lanka in a race to host the event.