IPL 2021: Change of plans as New Zealand contingent fly to Maldives from New Delhi 

Three New Zealand players and a physio, who were placed in a mini bio-secure bubble in New Delhi following the indefinite suspension of IPL 2021, have been flown to Maldives.

On Thursday, media reports said that the New Zealand quartet of Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and physio Tommy Simsek would depart India for the UK on May 11 for the Test series against England. Till then, they would be in the mini bio-secure bubble in the national capital.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, though, the New Zealand players have headed to Maldives along with a few Australians, who were part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise.

A franchise official was quoted as telling the website in this regard:

"We've been informed that the four New Zealanders felt insecure in the Delhi bubble, and they were not sure when they could leave for UK. They did not want to stay here too long, so they left with the Australia-bound Chennai Super Kings players, who were flying to Maldives."

Earlier, an official release by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said about its contingent stranded in India:

"New Zealand's IPL-based Test contingent will depart from India for the United Kingdom on May 11th - the earliest date an exemption for their arrival in England could be obtained. Williamson, Jamieson, Santner, as well as physio Tommy Simsek, will remain in a secure mini-bubble in New Delhi before departing for the UK."

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Cricbuzz about the sudden shift in plans:

"They earlier thought that they would get the permission to fly to UK by May 11. Later, they were told they would have to wait till May 16. Then they decided to leave for Maldives."

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult likely to miss England Tests

While the four New Zealand members in Maldives are likely to fly directly to England for a two-match Test series once the dates of their departure are confirmed, Trent Boult is likely to miss the Test series. The pacer is returning to New Zealand to visit his family.

Boult, though, is likely to be available for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in Southampton scheduled to be held from June 18-22.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White backed Boult’s decision to head home briefly. Apart from Boult, trainer Chris Donaldson, who was with Kolkata Knight Riders, is also flying home. White said in an official release in this regard:

"We're completely supportive of Chris and Trent taking the opportunity to see their families before heading to the UK. They've always been the consummate professionals, and we're more than happy to accommodate these arrangements.”

Get the update from Gary Stead after a morning of training at Lincoln for the Test players heading to England. The camp is the first of two at Lincoln before the squad departs. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/gwtY3HT7R9 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 3, 2021

The first Test of the two-match series between England and New Zealand will begin at Lord’s on June 2.