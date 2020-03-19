Jimmy Neesham slams spring-breakers over ignorant Coronavirus comments

Jimmy Neesham has taken to Twitter to hit out on spring-breakers, as a video emerged of spring-breakers heading to Miami despite growing fears of the Coronavirus. The New Zealand all-rounder is one of the most outspoken cricketers on social media and did not hesitate to voice his thoughts on the matter, as his damning reply put things in perspective for everyone across the world.

Despite being advised to be in isolation by the government over growing fears of contracting COVID-19, several people were filmed heading towards Miami, where one of them insinuated that he would not be bothered if the Coronavirus were to infect him.

It always amazes me how keen idiots are to voice their stupid opinions on a public medium. Like, be stupid if you want but surely try to keep it quiet 😂 https://t.co/Q1coEMQinW — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 18, 2020

As the person was quoted saying "If I get Corona, I get Corona. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me," Neesham suggested that certain people would be better off if they didn't voice their opinions on social media in a rather strongly worded reply.

"It always amazes me how keen idiots are to voice their stupid opinions on a public medium. Like, be stupid if you want but surely try to keep it quiet."

The 29-year-old was signed by the Kings XI Punjab for the 14th edition of the IPL and it remains to be seen if he travels to India to represent his new team, with the T20 league set to commence on April 15th as things stand.