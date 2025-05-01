Jofra Archer vs Jasprit Bumrah - comparing their stats after 50 IPL matches

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer are two pacers that the cricketing world wishes to wrap in cotton wool as much as possible. Recurring injuries have impacted their journey to a certain extent, but not so much as to hamper reputation or prowess.

When in full flow, these two speedsters are a sight to behold, and they are set to face each other when the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.

Although they represented they were part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the larger part of the previous cycle, they did not play a single match together. The franchise had huge expectations after going all out for Archer at the auction, hoping to pair him with Bumrah to forge a deadly seam bowling unit. However, the plan to unleash them never came to fruition as injuries had the final say.

When Archer made his debut for MI in the 2023 season, Bumrah was not available. The plan was then scrapped, leading to Archer being released. It remains a tale of 'what could have been', but both players have reached new heights since then.

On that note, let us compare the stats of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer after 50 IPL matches.

#1 Overall Numbers

Bumrah's numbers for the first 50 IPL matches, are not nearly as impressive as his overall IPL career numbers. The right-arm pacer did not burst into the scene as a reputed player, and took a while to find his place. His unorthodox action and death bowling ability

Archer, on the other hand, came into the IPL, as a player familiar with the franchise cricket, and on the cusp of international cricket. It took Bumrah 15 matches to take wickets, while Archer hit the early landmark in just six matches, giving him a perfect headstart.

It is also to be noted that Bumrah was not the spearhead of the attack as he is now. In the formative stages, he had to wait for his chances, with a strong-looking MI bowling unit already having the likes of Lasith Malinga, McClenaghan, and Zaheer Khan.

Jofra Archer, on the other hand, came through for RR during a time where they were at their lowest. He was one of their brightest sparks, emerging as the bowling spearhead right away.

Player Name Wickets Average Economy Jasprit Bumrah 49 30.57 8.10 Jofra Archer 58 26.38 7.85

#2 Stats in Powerplay

Bumrah and Archer are both well-versed with bowling with a new ball. Their ability to move the ball, stick to length, along with express pace make the first choice to start off an innings.

As mentioned earlier, Bumrah came into an already settled MI bowling unit, so powerplay overs were a bit of a luxury at that stage. In his first 50 matches in the IPL, Bumrah bowled 60 overs in the powerplay, while Archer bowled 87 overs, a massive difference, which is also reflected in their returns.

Despite having a brilliant and similar economy rates, the difference-maker is the wickets tally, and the average in extension.

Player Name Wickets Average Economy Jasprit Bumrah 9 46.66 7.00 Jofra Archer 23 24.21 6.40

#3 Stats in Death Overs

Coming in with a reputation of being a death overs specialist, Bumrah was raw in the early stages of his career, not having mastered his craft unlike now. Despite being far from his peak, Bumrah did a more than a decent job while bowling the difficult overs towards the end.

Archer's pace, ability to hit the yorker, and a clever slower ball, also made him an asset in the death overs. Much like Bumrah, he is more than familiar with bowling in the final phase of the innings, whether it be in franchise cricket or at the international level.

Archer also boasts quite similar numbers in the back end of the innings when compared to Bumrah, with a slightly lesser average, and a slight difference in economy.

Player Name Wickets Average Economy Jasprit Bumrah 21 31.00 9.71 Jofra Archer 22 28.81 10.22

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More