Jonny Bairstow: The solution to England’s spin woes

Satvik Pandey FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 142 // 31 Mar 2019, 19:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bairstow scored a swashbuckling ton against SRH today.

After scoring a 52 ball ton in the match against RCB, Jonny Bairstow who is playing just his third IPL match has added some definitive might to the already stable England side. The England cricket team, who are already favorites for the upcoming World Cup, would be definitely delighted by the batting performances put up by the wicketkeeper-batsman in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

The way he has played against the spin attack of India’s ace spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal on spin-friendly tracks of India, he will a valuable asset to the England side, who are still on the look-out for its first title in the prime tournament of the sport they have given birth to.

First the leap and then the 🤗🤗, @jbairstow21 celebrates as he brings up his maiden #VIVOIPL ton 👏👏🙌



SRH 184/0 after 16 pic.twitter.com/NByrk5BlKX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2019

English tracks are known for not being spinner friendly and the way Jonny has performed on Indian soil, his addition to the batting line-up of England alongside Joe Root will make it a force to reckon with in the multi-nation tournament.

The problem that sides like England face is that of the sub-continent spinners, but the performances of players like Buttler and Bairstow against the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yuzvendra Chahal will definitely add fuel to the campaign of the England side.

The pitches in England, known to be pacer friendly, will definitely reduce the effectiveness of the sub-continent spinners. So, it will enable the England side to cream through the matches against sides like South-Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan which are heavily dependent on their spin attack to get them through the middle overs of their matches.

Jonny Bairstow scored 114 runs off just 56 deliveries.

With their worries against spin sorted out, the England Team Management will be looking to fill other loopholes in their line-up to increase their chances of winning the 2019 edition of ICC Cricket World Cup which is to be held in England and Wales.

Advertisement