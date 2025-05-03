Josh Hazlewood vs Matheesha Pathirana - comparing their stats after 28 IPL matches

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) quick Matheesha Pathirana have had contrasting IPL 2025 seasons so far. While the former has been exceptional for RCB, the latter has not lived up to expectations.
Josh Hazlewood's numbers this season are phenomenal. He has been the leader of RCB's attack with 18 wickets from 10 games at an average of 17.27 and an economy rate of 8.44. His performances have had an impact on the team's campaign as well, with RCB winning seven out of their ten matches.
Matheesha Pathirana has not been at his best this season. The CSK pacer has bagged only nine wickets from eight matches at an average of 33.11 and an economy rate of 10.39 this season. His team has also struggled, languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins from 10 games.
RCB will be up against CSK in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. Ahead of their clash, here is a comparison of the stats of Hazlewood and Pathirana after 28 IPL matches.
Comparing the stats of Josh Hazlewood and Matheesha Pathirana after 28 IPL matches
#1 Most wickets
Josh Hazlewood began his IPL journey with CSK in 2020 before moving to RCB in 2022. He is in his fifth season currently. Hazlewood has played 37 matches overall and has picked up 53 wickets. However, from his first 28 matches, the pacer had 37 wickets to his name.
On the other hand, Matheesha Pathirana made his IPL debut in 2022 with CSK and has been a part of the same team ever since. Pathirana has played 28 games in the league so far and has bagged 43 wickets, six more than what Hazlewood had after the said number of games.
#2 Average and Strike Rate
Josh Hazlewood has been an effective bowler in the IPL. Overall, from 37 matches, he has an average of 21.15 and a strike-rate of 15.5. Talking about his first 28 games in the league, the RCB quick had an average of 22.49 and a strike-rate of 16.95.
Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana has also been impressive as far as these numbers are concerned. He has an average of 20.69 and a strike rate of 14.4 from his 28 IPL matches.
Pathirana, therefore, has a better average and strike rate than Hazlewood after 28 games in the league.
#3 Economy rate and best figures
Josh Hazlewood has an overall economy rate of 8.16 and best figures of 4/25 in the IPL. From his first 28 games, he had an economy rate of 7.96. His best figures of 4/25 are the same, which came against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2022 season while playing for RCB.
Matheesha Pathirana has an economy rate of 8.57 and best figures of 4/28 after his first 28 games. His best figures came in the previous season against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium.
While Hazlewood has a slightly better economy rate, both pacers have almost similar best figures.
#4 Performance in a winning cause
Josh Hazlewood's team has won 14 out of his first 28 matches in the league. In these wins, he picked up 29 wickets at an average of 13.72, a strike rate of 11.4, and an economy rate of 7.24.
Matheesha Pathirana's team has won 12 out of his 28 IPL games. In these wins, he has bagged 25 wickets at an average of 14.60, a strike-rate of 11.4, and an economy rate of 7.93.
