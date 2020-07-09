Justin Langer believes Australian cricketers' participation in the IPL is a win-win situation

Justin Langer conceded that there were several considerations that needed to be taken into account before arriving at a final decision.

The IPL could be held in the October-November window with the Asia Cup getting postponed and the ICC T20 World Cup likely to follow suit.

Justin Langer has revolutionised cricket in Australia

Current Australian cricket team coach Justin Langer believes that the Aussies should participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL), if the cash-rich league were to be conducted this year.

Justin Langer spoke about how participating in the IPL would be a win-win situation and that that decision would be taken when there is more clarity on the IPL schedule. Additionally, he chirped that he came to know different details about the IPL each day.

"I think we have to. Talking frankly. I'll always look for win-win situations and hopefully we do that when we get some clarity on what's happening with the schedule. I hear a different story about the IPL’s plans every few days. It varies," he said.

Furthermore, Justin Langer spoke about how there were several aspects that needed to be considered before a final decision is made about the players taking part in the IPL.

So, until there’s some clarity and we can work out how it affects the domestic season, how it affects our players, how it works with quarantine… there’s a lot of considerations here,” Langer said.

Langer believes Australia's tour of England is essential for the 'health' of the game

The former cricketer also opened up on his belief that Australia's tour to England would be essential for restoring the 'health' of the game.

Justin Langer, in an interview, further stated that they had done everything in their power to ensure that the tour went ahead.

"My personal view is we have to go. For so many reasons. I think we have to go to England. There are lots of challenges of course but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible. That’s my view. I think for the health of world cricket. As much as we’d like India to come over here, I think we need to reciprocate that with England if we can,” Langer told News Corp Australia

Advertisement

The IPL could be held in Ocotber-November

The IPL was set to begin on the 29th of March but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Asia Cup 2020 getting postponed and the ICC T20 World Cup set to follow suit, there have been murmurs that the IPL could be conducted in the October-November window.

If the tournament does go ahead, it would be interesting to see if Australian cricketers can grace the competition.

In fact, the Aussies grabbed all the eyeballs at the IPL 2020 auction with several bagging eye-watering contracts.

Pat Cummins was sold for ₹15.5 crores to Kolkata Knight Riders while Glenn Maxwell fetched himself a ₹10.75 crore package with the Kings XI Punjab.

Nathan Coulter-Nile, too, was in high demand and was snapped up for ₹8 crores by the Mumbai Indians.