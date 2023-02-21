“Kabaddi kabaddi...” – Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar spend quality time at the nets

Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar spent some quality time in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, February 21, Sundar shared a video where they can be seen working on their fitness while having fun. However, it’s not confirmed whether it’s a throwback or a latest video.

Sundar, who has been included in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia, has had a lengthy injury layoff. He spent plenty of time at the NCA during 2021-22 due to a broken finger, a pulled hamstring and a shoulder injury, among others.

The all-rounder recently played in the T20I series against the Blackcaps, scoring 60 runs, including a half-century and scalping three wickets in two games. The 23-year-old, however, failed to deliver in the ODI series against New Zealand, having scalped just two wickets and 21 runs.

Meanwhile, Iyer recently made his comeback in the recently concluded second Test. The right-hander suffered a back injury, which ruled him out of the ODI series against New Zealand.

Iyer, however, failed to deliver, scoring 4 and 12 in the Delhi Test, but India won the game by six wickets.

Shreyas Iyer to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer will once again lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Last year, the 28-year-old scored 401 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 134.56, including three half-centuries.

Iyer will look to lead from the front as KKR chase their third IPL crown in eight years. The Kolkata-based finished seventh with just six wins out of 14 games in the IPL 2022 campaign.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Squad strength 22 players (Overseas 8)

Players bought - Shakib Al Hasan (INR 1.50 crore), N. Jagadeesan (INR 90 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (INR 60 lakh), Suyash Sharma (INR 20 lakh), David Wiese (INR 1 crore), Kulwant Khejroliya (INR 20 lakh), Litton Das (INR 50 lakh), Mandeep Singh (INR 50 lakh).

Players retained - Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2023. He scored 101 runs and picked up six wickets in nine games last IPL season.

