Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals, Final: When and where to watch, telecast, and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Andre Russell

After Andre Russell's magnificent innings in Qualifier 2 against Chattogram Challengers, Rajshahi Royals booked their spot in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019-20 final match against Khulna Tigers. The two teams had last faced each other in Qualifier 1, wherein Mohammad Amir's 6/17 had sent team Rajshahi packing.

Talking about their head-to-head record in this year's BPL, the two have squared off against each other thrice, with the Tigers having a 2-1 edge over their rivals.

Shifting our focus to the star players who will be in action, the cricket universe will have their eyes on Andre Russell, who had slammed seven sixes in the Qualifier 2 game. Also, Mohammad Irfan has bowled like a champion at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. These two overseas stars will be Rajshahi's main players.

From Khulna Tigers, the onus will be on Mushfiqur Rahim and Rilee Rossouw to shoulder the batting responsibilities. Nazmul Hossain Shanto has seemed unstoppable in the last two games (but his inexperience may cause him to self-destruct in the finale). Among the bowlers, Mohammad Amir and Shahidul Islam can inflict the most damage on the opposition.

Here are all the telecast details for BPL 2019-20's final match.

Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals, Final venue, date, and start time

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Date: 17th January 2020

Time: 7:00 pm (Local Time); 6:30 pm IST

How, when, and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in the United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Khulna Tigers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk/c), Shamsur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shahidul Islam, Saif Hassan, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam, Hashim Amla, Aamer Yamin, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alauddin Babu, Wanindu Hasaranga

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell (c), Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Haraztullah Zazai, Mohammad Nawaz