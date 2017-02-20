Kings XI Punjab team 2017: Full list of players bought by Kings XI Punjab

With Virender Sehwag at the head of their table, Kings XI Punjab went about their business accumulating players in an assured manner.

by RahulKargal News 20 Feb 2017, 16:48 IST

Preity Zinta will surely be hoping that this team goes all the way

The Kings XI Punjab team went into the auctions for IPL 2017 with 8 player slots available.

They had a total purse of 23.35 crores to splurge and were a team with a plan. And with Virender Sehwag at the head of their table as their Director – Cricket Operations and Brand Ambassador, the outfit at the auctions calm and assured.

How the auction panned out for Punjab

Punjab went into the auction in search of top notch fast bowlers. They started the day with the purchase of England captain Eoin Morgan. Thereafter, in a calm and steady manner, they went about building the rest of their squad.

They wanted the firepower to rattle and restrict the opposition. And in Varun Aaron and Matt Henry, the now have just that. T Natarajan was another key pick for Punjab. Sehwag said after the auction that the management specifically had done their homework on the left-arm pacer from Tamil Nadu.

Natarajan got heads turning at the TNPL in 2016 when the bamboozled batsman earned the moniker of India’s answer to Bangladesh’s “Fizz”.

Also, going into the auction, Virender Sehwag was vocal about wanting a solid “overseas” middle order batsman. This was achieved with the Eoin Morgan purchase.

Here’s the list of players bought by Kings XI Punjab at the auctions for the IPL 2017.

Sl. No Name Base Price (INR) Bought for (INR) 1 Eoin Morgan 2 crores 2 crores 2 Rahul Tewatia 10 lakhs 25 lakhs 3 T Natarajan 10 lakhs 3 crores 4 Matt Henry 50 lakhs 50 lakhs 5 Varun Aaron 30 lakhs 2.80 crores 6 Martin Guptill 50 lakhs 50 lakhs 7 Darren Sammy 30 lakhs 30 lakhs 8 Rinku Singh 10 lakhs 10 lakhs

The Kings XI Punjab will now go into IPL 2017 with the following team:

Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Wriddhiman Saha, Murali Vijay, NS Naik, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh. Hashim Amla, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller.Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Martin Guptill, Darren Sammy and Rinku Singh.

Also read: IPL 2017: Full team list and players sold