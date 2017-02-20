IPL 2017: Full team list and players sold
As expected, the auction proceedings for the IPL 2017 were action packed.
The IPL 2017 is upon us and the Indian cricket summer will only get hotter from here.
The auctions concluded today at Bengaluru and as expected, there was plenty of action and there were several bidding wars that enthralled us. And as the dust settled, the teams walked away with their preferred combinations.
While some recognisable names went unsold, there were several others who are sure to be smiling all the way to the bank. Ben Stokes was one of them, as he ended up as the most expensive overseas buy in the history of the IPL.
Here’s the full list of players bought in the 2017 IPL auctions held today (In the order that they were bought).
|Sl. No.
|Name
|Team
|Price (INR)
|1
|Eoin Morgan
|Kings XI Punjab
|2 crores
|2
|Pawan Negi
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|1 crore
|3
|Angelo Mathews
|Delhi Daredevils
|2 crores
|4
|Ben Stokes
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|14.5 crores
|5
|Corey Anderson
|Delhi Daredevils
|1 crore
|6
|Nicholas Pooran
|Mumbai Indians
|30 lakhs
|7
|Kagiso Rabada
|Delhi Daredevils
|5 crores
|8
|Trent Boult
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5 crores
|9
|Tymal Mills
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12 crores
|10
|Pat Cummins
|Delhi Daredevils
|4.5 crores
|11
|Mitchell Johnson
|Mumbai Indians
|2 crores
|12
|Ankit Bawane
|Delhi Daredevils
|10 lakhs
|13
|Tanmay Agarwal
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10 lakhs
|14
|Mohammad Nabi
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|30 lakhs
|15
|K Gowtham
|Mumbai Indians
|2 crores
|16
|Rahul Tewatia
|Kings XI Punjab
|25 lakhs
|17
|Aditya Tare
|Delhi Daredevils
|25 lakhs
|18
|Eklavya Dwivedi
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|75 lakhs
|19
|Aniket Chaudhary
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2 crores
|20
|T Natarajan
|Kings XI Punjab
|3 crores
|21
|Nathu Singh
|Gujarat Lions
|50 lakhs
|22
|Basil Thampi
|Gujarat Lions
|85 lakhs
|23
|M Ashwin
|Delhi Daredevils
|1 crore
|24
|TS Baroka
|Gujarat Lions
|10 lakhs
|25
|Rashid Khan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4 crores
|26
|Pravin Tambe
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10 lakhs
|27
|Chris Woakes
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4.2 crores
|28
|Karn Sharma
|Mumbai Indians
|3.2 crores
|29
|Rishi Dhawan
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|55 lakhs
|30
|Matt Henry
|Kings XI Punjab
|50 lakhs
|31
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|30 lakhs
|32
|Varun Aaron
|Kings XI Punjab
|2.80 crores
|33
|Manpreet Gony
|Gujarat Lions
|60 lakhs
|34
|Martin Guptill
|Kings XI Punjab
|50 lakhs
|35
|Jason Roy
|Gujarat Lions
|1 crore
|36
|Saurabh Tiwary
|Mumbai Indians
|30 lakhs
|37
|Chris Jordan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|50 lakhs
|38
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3.5 crores
|39
|Praveen Dubey
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10 lakhs
|40
|Navdeep Saini
|Delhi Daredevils
|10 lakhs
|41
|Ben Laughlin
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|30 lakhs
|42
|B Stanlake
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|30 lakhs
|43
|Md Siraj
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2.6 crores
|44
|Rahul Chahar
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|10 lakhs
|45
|Saurabh Kumar
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|10 lakhs
|46
|Asela Gunaratne
|Mumbai Indians
|30 lakhs
|47
|Dan Christian
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|1 crore
|48
|Rovman Powell
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|30 lakhs
|49
|Darren Sammy
|Kings XI Punjab
|30 lakhs
|50
|Munaf Patel
|Gujarat Lions
|30 lakhs
|51
|Rinku Singh
|Kings XI Punjab
|10 lakhs
|52
|Shashank Singh
|Delhi Daredevils
|10 lakhs
|53
|Milind Tandon
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|10 lakhs
|54
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|Mumbai Indians
|10 lakhs
|55
|Chirag Suri
|Gujarat Lions
|10 lakhs
|56
|Shelley Shaurya
|Gujarat Lions
|10 lakhs
|57
|Shubham Agrawal
|Gujarat Lions
|10 lakhs
|58
|Sanjay Yadav
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10 lakhs
|59
|Ishank Jaggi
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10 lakhs
|60
|Rahul Tripathi
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|10 lakhs
|61
|Pratham Singh
|Gujarat Lions
|10 lakhs
|62
|Akshdeep Nath
|Gujarat Lions
|10 lakhs
|63
|Darren Bravo
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|50 lakhs
|64
|Manoj Tiwary
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|50 lakhs
|65
|Sayan Ghosh
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10 lakhs
|66
|Lockie Ferguson
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|50 lakhs
After today’s auctions, here’s what the teams look like for the IPL 2017.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shikhar Dhawan, Naman Ojha, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Barinder Sran, Karn Sharma, Bipul Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Yuvraj Singh, Siddarth Kaul, A Mithun. David Warner, Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Kane Williamson, Tanmay Agarwal, Mohammad Nabi, Eklavya Dwivedi, Rashid Khan, Pravin Tambe, Chris Jordan, Ben Laughlin and Md Siraj.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli, Y Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Kedar Jadhav, Sreenath Aravind, Stuart Binny, Sachin Baby, Iqbal Abdullah, Avesh Khan. AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Adam Milne, Shane Watson, Travis Head, Samuel Badree, Tabraiz Shamsi, Pawan Negi, Tymal Mills, Aniket Chaudhary, Praveen Dubey and B Stanlake .
Rising Pune Supergiants
MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Ashok Dinda, Ankush Bains, Baba Aparajith, Rajat Bhatia, Ankit Sharma, Ishwar Pandey, Jaskaran Singh, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Agarwal. Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa, Usman Khawaja, Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Dan Christian, Milind, Tandon, Rahul Tripathi, Manoj Tiwary and Lockie Ferguson.
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Jitesh Sharma. Tim Southee, Jos Buttler, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga. Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Asela Gunaratne and Kulwant Khejroliya.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Piyush Chawla, Sheldon Jackson.Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Shakib al Hasan, Andre Russell. Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, R Powell, Sanjay Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Darren Bravo and Sayan Ghosh.
Kings XI Punjab
Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakul, Wriddhiman Saha, Murali Vijay, NS Naik, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh. Hashim Amla, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller.Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Martin Guptill, Darren Sammy and Rinku Singh
Gujarat Lions
Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthick, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivil Kaushik, Shadab Jakati, Jaydev Shah. James Faulkner, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith, Andrew Tye, Nathu Singh, Basil Thampi, TS Baroka, Manpreet Gony, Jason Roy, Munaf Patel, Chirag Suri, Shelley Shaurya, Shubham Agrawal, Pratham Singh and Akshdeep Nath.
Delhi Daredevils
Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh. JP Duminy, Quinton de Kock, Sam Billings, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawane, Aditya Tare, M Ashwin, Navdeep Saini and Shashank Singh.