IPL 2017: Full team list and players sold

As expected, the auction proceedings for the IPL 2017 were action packed.

by RahulKargal News 20 Feb 2017, 15:17 IST

In all, 66 players were picked up in the auctions today

The IPL 2017 is upon us and the Indian cricket summer will only get hotter from here.

The auctions concluded today at Bengaluru and as expected, there was plenty of action and there were several bidding wars that enthralled us. And as the dust settled, the teams walked away with their preferred combinations.

While some recognisable names went unsold, there were several others who are sure to be smiling all the way to the bank. Ben Stokes was one of them, as he ended up as the most expensive overseas buy in the history of the IPL.

Here’s the full list of players bought in the 2017 IPL auctions held today (In the order that they were bought).

Sl. No. Name Team Price (INR) 1 Eoin Morgan Kings XI Punjab 2 crores 2 Pawan Negi Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 crore 3 Angelo Mathews Delhi Daredevils 2 crores 4 Ben Stokes Rising Pune Supergiants 14.5 crores 5 Corey Anderson Delhi Daredevils 1 crore 6 Nicholas Pooran Mumbai Indians 30 lakhs 7 Kagiso Rabada Delhi Daredevils 5 crores 8 Trent Boult Kolkata Knight Riders 5 crores 9 Tymal Mills Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 crores 10 Pat Cummins Delhi Daredevils 4.5 crores 11 Mitchell Johnson Mumbai Indians 2 crores 12 Ankit Bawane Delhi Daredevils 10 lakhs 13 Tanmay Agarwal Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 lakhs 14 Mohammad Nabi Sunrisers Hyderabad 30 lakhs 15 K Gowtham Mumbai Indians 2 crores 16 Rahul Tewatia Kings XI Punjab 25 lakhs 17 Aditya Tare Delhi Daredevils 25 lakhs 18 Eklavya Dwivedi Sunrisers Hyderabad 75 lakhs 19 Aniket Chaudhary Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 crores 20 T Natarajan Kings XI Punjab 3 crores 21 Nathu Singh Gujarat Lions 50 lakhs 22 Basil Thampi Gujarat Lions 85 lakhs 23 M Ashwin Delhi Daredevils 1 crore 24 TS Baroka Gujarat Lions 10 lakhs 25 Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 crores 26 Pravin Tambe Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 lakhs 27 Chris Woakes Kolkata Knight Riders 4.2 crores 28 Karn Sharma Mumbai Indians 3.2 crores 29 Rishi Dhawan Kolkata Knight Riders 55 lakhs 30 Matt Henry Kings XI Punjab 50 lakhs 31 Jaydev Unadkat Rising Pune Supergiants 30 lakhs 32 Varun Aaron Kings XI Punjab 2.80 crores 33 Manpreet Gony Gujarat Lions 60 lakhs 34 Martin Guptill Kings XI Punjab 50 lakhs 35 Jason Roy Gujarat Lions 1 crore 36 Saurabh Tiwary Mumbai Indians 30 lakhs 37 Chris Jordan Sunrisers Hyderabad 50 lakhs 38 Nathan Coulter-Nile Kolkata Knight Riders 3.5 crores 39 Praveen Dubey Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 lakhs 40 Navdeep Saini Delhi Daredevils 10 lakhs 41 Ben Laughlin Sunrisers Hyderabad 30 lakhs 42 B Stanlake Royal Challengers Bangalore 30 lakhs 43 Md Siraj Sunrisers Hyderabad 2.6 crores 44 Rahul Chahar Rising Pune Supergiants 10 lakhs 45 Saurabh Kumar Rising Pune Supergiants 10 lakhs 46 Asela Gunaratne Mumbai Indians 30 lakhs 47 Dan Christian Rising Pune Supergiants 1 crore 48 Rovman Powell Kolkata Knight Riders 30 lakhs 49 Darren Sammy Kings XI Punjab 30 lakhs 50 Munaf Patel Gujarat Lions 30 lakhs 51 Rinku Singh Kings XI Punjab 10 lakhs 52 Shashank Singh Delhi Daredevils 10 lakhs 53 Milind Tandon Rising Pune Supergiants 10 lakhs 54 Kulwant Khejroliya Mumbai Indians 10 lakhs 55 Chirag Suri Gujarat Lions 10 lakhs 56 Shelley Shaurya Gujarat Lions 10 lakhs 57 Shubham Agrawal Gujarat Lions 10 lakhs 58 Sanjay Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 10 lakhs 59 Ishank Jaggi Kolkata Knight Riders 10 lakhs 60 Rahul Tripathi Rising Pune Supergiants 10 lakhs 61 Pratham Singh Gujarat Lions 10 lakhs 62 Akshdeep Nath Gujarat Lions 10 lakhs 63 Darren Bravo Kolkata Knight Riders 50 lakhs 64 Manoj Tiwary Rising Pune Supergiants 50 lakhs 65 Sayan Ghosh Kolkata Knight Riders 10 lakhs 66 Lockie Ferguson Rising Pune Supergiants 50 lakhs

After today’s auctions, here’s what the teams look like for the IPL 2017.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shikhar Dhawan, Naman Ojha, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Barinder Sran, Karn Sharma, Bipul Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Yuvraj Singh, Siddarth Kaul, A Mithun. David Warner, Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Kane Williamson, Tanmay Agarwal, Mohammad Nabi, Eklavya Dwivedi, Rashid Khan, Pravin Tambe, Chris Jordan, Ben Laughlin and Md Siraj.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Y Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Kedar Jadhav, Sreenath Aravind, Stuart Binny, Sachin Baby, Iqbal Abdullah, Avesh Khan. AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Adam Milne, Shane Watson, Travis Head, Samuel Badree, Tabraiz Shamsi, Pawan Negi, Tymal Mills, Aniket Chaudhary, Praveen Dubey and B Stanlake .

Rising Pune Supergiants

MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Ashok Dinda, Ankush Bains, Baba Aparajith, Rajat Bhatia, Ankit Sharma, Ishwar Pandey, Jaskaran Singh, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Agarwal. Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa, Usman Khawaja, Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Dan Christian, Milind, Tandon, Rahul Tripathi, Manoj Tiwary and Lockie Ferguson.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Jitesh Sharma. Tim Southee, Jos Buttler, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga. Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Asela Gunaratne and Kulwant Khejroliya.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Piyush Chawla, Sheldon Jackson.Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Shakib al Hasan, Andre Russell. Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, R Powell, Sanjay Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Darren Bravo and Sayan Ghosh.

Kings XI Punjab

Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakul, Wriddhiman Saha, Murali Vijay, NS Naik, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh. Hashim Amla, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller.Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Martin Guptill, Darren Sammy and Rinku Singh

Gujarat Lions

Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthick, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivil Kaushik, Shadab Jakati, Jaydev Shah. James Faulkner, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith, Andrew Tye, Nathu Singh, Basil Thampi, TS Baroka, Manpreet Gony, Jason Roy, Munaf Patel, Chirag Suri, Shelley Shaurya, Shubham Agrawal, Pratham Singh and Akshdeep Nath.

Delhi Daredevils

Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh. JP Duminy, Quinton de Kock, Sam Billings, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawane, Aditya Tare, M Ashwin, Navdeep Saini and Shashank Singh.