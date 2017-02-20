Write an Article Play Fantasy Cricket

IPL 2017: Full team list and players sold

As expected, the auction proceedings for the IPL 2017 were action packed.

by RahulKargal
News 20 Feb 2017, 15:17 IST
In all, 66 players were picked up in the auctions today

The IPL 2017 is upon us and the Indian cricket summer will only get hotter from here.

The auctions concluded today at Bengaluru and as expected, there was plenty of action and there were several bidding wars that enthralled us. And as the dust settled, the teams walked away with their preferred combinations.

While some recognisable names went unsold, there were several others who are sure to be smiling all the way to the bank. Ben Stokes was one of them, as he ended up as the most expensive overseas buy in the history of the IPL

Here’s the full list of players bought in the 2017 IPL auctions held today (In the order that they were bought).

Sl. No.NameTeamPrice (INR)
1Eoin MorganKings XI Punjab2 crores
2Pawan NegiRoyal Challengers Bangalore1 crore
3Angelo MathewsDelhi Daredevils2 crores
4Ben StokesRising Pune Supergiants14.5 crores
5Corey AndersonDelhi Daredevils1 crore
6Nicholas PooranMumbai Indians30 lakhs
7Kagiso RabadaDelhi Daredevils5 crores
8Trent BoultKolkata Knight Riders5 crores
9Tymal MillsRoyal Challengers Bangalore12 crores
10Pat CumminsDelhi Daredevils4.5 crores
11Mitchell JohnsonMumbai Indians2 crores
12Ankit BawaneDelhi Daredevils10 lakhs
13Tanmay AgarwalSunrisers Hyderabad10 lakhs
14Mohammad NabiSunrisers Hyderabad30 lakhs
15K GowthamMumbai Indians2 crores
16Rahul TewatiaKings XI Punjab25 lakhs
17Aditya TareDelhi Daredevils25 lakhs
18Eklavya DwivediSunrisers Hyderabad75 lakhs
19Aniket ChaudharyRoyal Challengers Bangalore2 crores
20T NatarajanKings XI Punjab3 crores
21Nathu SinghGujarat Lions50 lakhs
22Basil ThampiGujarat Lions85 lakhs
23M AshwinDelhi Daredevils1 crore
24TS BarokaGujarat Lions10 lakhs
25Rashid KhanSunrisers Hyderabad4 crores
26Pravin TambeSunrisers Hyderabad10 lakhs
27Chris WoakesKolkata Knight Riders4.2 crores
28Karn SharmaMumbai Indians3.2 crores
29Rishi DhawanKolkata Knight Riders55 lakhs
30Matt HenryKings XI Punjab50 lakhs
31Jaydev UnadkatRising Pune Supergiants30 lakhs
32Varun AaronKings XI Punjab2.80 crores
33Manpreet GonyGujarat Lions 60 lakhs
34Martin Guptill Kings XI Punjab 50 lakhs
35Jason RoyGujarat Lions1 crore
36Saurabh TiwaryMumbai Indians30 lakhs
37Chris JordanSunrisers Hyderabad50 lakhs
38Nathan Coulter-NileKolkata Knight Riders3.5 crores
39Praveen DubeyRoyal Challengers Bangalore10 lakhs
40Navdeep Saini Delhi Daredevils10 lakhs
41Ben LaughlinSunrisers Hyderabad30 lakhs
42B StanlakeRoyal Challengers Bangalore 30 lakhs
43Md Siraj Sunrisers Hyderabad2.6 crores
44Rahul ChaharRising Pune Supergiants10 lakhs
45Saurabh KumarRising Pune Supergiants10 lakhs
46Asela GunaratneMumbai Indians30 lakhs
47Dan ChristianRising Pune Supergiants1 crore
48Rovman PowellKolkata Knight Riders30 lakhs
49Darren SammyKings XI Punjab30 lakhs
50Munaf PatelGujarat Lions30 lakhs
51Rinku SinghKings XI Punjab10 lakhs
52Shashank SinghDelhi Daredevils10 lakhs
53Milind TandonRising Pune Supergiants10 lakhs
54Kulwant KhejroliyaMumbai Indians10 lakhs
55Chirag SuriGujarat Lions10 lakhs
56Shelley ShauryaGujarat Lions10 lakhs
57Shubham AgrawalGujarat Lions10 lakhs
58Sanjay YadavKolkata Knight Riders10 lakhs
59Ishank JaggiKolkata Knight Riders10 lakhs 
60Rahul Tripathi Rising Pune Supergiants10 lakhs
61Pratham SinghGujarat Lions10 lakhs
62Akshdeep NathGujarat Lions10 lakhs
63Darren BravoKolkata Knight Riders50 lakhs
64Manoj TiwaryRising Pune Supergiants50 lakhs
65Sayan GhoshKolkata Knight Riders10 lakhs
66Lockie FergusonRising Pune Supergiants50 lakhs

After today’s auctions, here’s what the teams look like for the IPL 2017.

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shikhar Dhawan, Naman Ojha, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Barinder Sran, Karn Sharma, Bipul Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Yuvraj Singh, Siddarth Kaul, A Mithun. David Warner, Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Kane Williamson, Tanmay Agarwal, Mohammad Nabi, Eklavya Dwivedi, Rashid Khan, Pravin Tambe, Chris Jordan, Ben Laughlin and Md Siraj. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli, Y Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Kedar Jadhav, Sreenath Aravind, Stuart Binny, Sachin Baby, Iqbal Abdullah, Avesh Khan. AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Adam Milne, Shane Watson, Travis Head, Samuel Badree, Tabraiz Shamsi, Pawan Negi, Tymal Mills, Aniket Chaudhary, Praveen Dubey and B Stanlake .

Rising Pune Supergiants
MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Ashok Dinda, Ankush Bains, Baba Aparajith, Rajat Bhatia, Ankit Sharma, Ishwar Pandey, Jaskaran Singh, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Agarwal. Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa, Usman Khawaja, Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Dan Christian, Milind, Tandon, Rahul Tripathi, Manoj Tiwary and Lockie Ferguson.

Mumbai Indians 
Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Jitesh Sharma. Tim Southee, Jos Buttler, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga. Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Asela Gunaratne and Kulwant Khejroliya.

Kolkata Knight Riders
Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Piyush Chawla, Sheldon Jackson.Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Shakib al Hasan, Andre Russell. Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, R Powell, Sanjay Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Darren Bravo and Sayan Ghosh. 

Kings XI Punjab
Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakul, Wriddhiman Saha, Murali Vijay, NS Naik, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh. Hashim Amla, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller.Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Martin Guptill, Darren Sammy and Rinku Singh

Gujarat Lions
Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthick, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivil Kaushik, Shadab Jakati, Jaydev Shah. James Faulkner, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith, Andrew Tye, Nathu Singh, Basil Thampi, TS Baroka, Manpreet Gony, Jason Roy, Munaf Patel, Chirag Suri, Shelley Shaurya, Shubham Agrawal, Pratham Singh and Akshdeep Nath. 

Delhi Daredevils
Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh. JP Duminy, Quinton de Kock, Sam Billings, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawane, Aditya Tare, M Ashwin, Navdeep Saini and Shashank Singh. 

Recommended
Fetching more content...