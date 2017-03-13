KKR IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Kolkata Knight Riders' fixtures

KKR will look to win their third IPL title in 2017

After having an average IPL 9, the two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to create history by becoming the first team to win the IPL thrice when the tenth edition of the tournament gets underway on April 5.

The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise received a major blow to their chances ahead of the IPL auction as their star West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell was banned for one year by an independent anti-doping panel for violating doping codes. He failed to file his whereabouts for three doping tests and now finds himself out of the game till at least January 2018, which means he will not feature in the IPL 2017.

In his absence, the team management strengthened the bowling department in the 2017 IPL auction. They acquired the services Kiwi pace spearhead Trent Boult, England's Chris Woakes, Aussie pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile and Bengal's mystery seamer Sayan Ghosh in the fast bowling department. Apart from these names, the franchise also got Ishank Jaggi, Rishi Dhawan, Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo and Sanjay Yadav.

KKR final squad for IPL 2017 – Gautam Gambhir (C), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Ankit Rajpoot, Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rishi Dhawan, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Sayan Ghosh, R Sanjay Yadav, Ishank Jaggi

Here’s the complete list of fixtures for KKR:

Date Match Venue Time 7 April Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders SCA Stadium, Rajkot 2000 IST 9 April Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2000 IST 13 April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2000 IST 15 April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Eden Gardens, Kolkata 1600 IST 17 April Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders Ferozshah Kotla Ground, Delhi 1600 IST 21 April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2000 IST 23 April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2000 IST 26 April Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders MCA Stadium, Pune 2000 IST 28 April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils Eden Gardens, Kolkata 1600 IST 30 April Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 2000 IST 3 May Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2000 IST 7 May Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 1600 IST 9 May Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders PCA Stadium, Mohali 2000 IST 13 May Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2000 IST

The Men in Purple start their tournament on April 7 and they will play their first 5 matches (out of which three are away matches) in space of 11 days. They also have a packed schedule towards the end of April as they travel to Pune, come back home to face Delhi Daredevils and go to Hyderabad in just five days. They end their campaign at home when they play Mumbai Indians on May 13. The team management will hope to make it to the playoffs. Assuming the team qualify for the playoffs, these are the dates for the same: