KKR IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Kolkata Knight Riders' fixtures

KKR will look to win their third IPL title in 2017

by Vignesh Ananthasubramanian @MadridistaSays
News 13 Mar 2017, 19:00 IST
After having an average IPL 9, the two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to create history by becoming the first team to win the IPL thrice when the tenth edition of the tournament gets underway on April 5.

The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise received a major blow to their chances ahead of the IPL auction as their star West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell was banned for one year by an independent anti-doping panel for violating doping codes. He failed to file his whereabouts for three doping tests and now finds himself out of the game till at least January 2018, which means he will not feature in the IPL 2017.


In his absence, the team management strengthened the bowling department in the 2017 IPL auction. They acquired the services Kiwi pace spearhead Trent Boult, England's Chris Woakes, Aussie pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile and Bengal's mystery seamer Sayan Ghosh in the fast bowling department. Apart from these names, the franchise also got Ishank Jaggi, Rishi Dhawan, Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo and Sanjay Yadav.


KKR final squad for IPL 2017 – Gautam Gambhir (C), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Ankit Rajpoot, Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rishi Dhawan, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Sayan Ghosh, R Sanjay Yadav, Ishank Jaggi

Download KKR schedule free PDF Document 

Here’s the complete list of fixtures for KKR:

Date

Match

Venue

Time

7 April

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

SCA Stadium, Rajkot

2000 IST

9 April

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2000 IST

13 April

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2000 IST

15 April

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

1600 IST

17 April

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Ferozshah Kotla Ground, Delhi

1600 IST

21 April

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2000 IST

23 April

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2000 IST

26 April

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

MCA Stadium, Pune

2000 IST

28 April

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

1600 IST

30 April

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

2000 IST

3 May

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2000 IST

7 May

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

1600 IST

9 May

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

PCA Stadium, Mohali

2000 IST

13 May

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2000 IST

Extra cover: KKR squad for the 2017 IPL

The Men in Purple start their tournament on April 7 and they will play their first 5 matches (out of which three are away matches) in space of 11 days. They also have a packed schedule towards the end of April as they travel to Pune, come back home to face Delhi Daredevils and go to Hyderabad in just five days. They end their campaign at home when they play Mumbai Indians on May 13. The team management will hope to make it to the playoffs. Assuming the team qualify for the playoffs, these are the dates for the same: 

DateMatchVenueTime 
May 16 Qualifier 1TBA2000 IST
May 17 EliminatorTBA2000 IST
May 19Qualifier 2TBA2000 IST
May 21FinalRajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad2000 IST
