KKR IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Kolkata Knight Riders' fixtures
KKR will look to win their third IPL title in 2017
After having an average IPL 9, the two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to create history by becoming the first team to win the IPL thrice when the tenth edition of the tournament gets underway on April 5.
The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise received a major blow to their chances ahead of the IPL auction as their star West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell was banned for one year by an independent anti-doping panel for violating doping codes. He failed to file his whereabouts for three doping tests and now finds himself out of the game till at least January 2018, which means he will not feature in the IPL 2017.
In his absence, the team management strengthened the bowling department in the 2017 IPL auction. They acquired the services Kiwi pace spearhead Trent Boult, England's Chris Woakes, Aussie pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile and Bengal's mystery seamer Sayan Ghosh in the fast bowling department. Apart from these names, the franchise also got Ishank Jaggi, Rishi Dhawan, Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo and Sanjay Yadav.
KKR final squad for IPL 2017 – Gautam Gambhir (C), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Ankit Rajpoot, Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rishi Dhawan, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Sayan Ghosh, R Sanjay Yadav, Ishank Jaggi
Here’s the complete list of fixtures for KKR:
Date
Match
Venue
Time
7 April
Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders
SCA Stadium, Rajkot
2000 IST
9 April
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
2000 IST
13 April
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
2000 IST
15 April
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
1600 IST
17 April
Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Ferozshah Kotla Ground, Delhi
1600 IST
21 April
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
2000 IST
23 April
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
2000 IST
26 April
Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders
MCA Stadium, Pune
2000 IST
28 April
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
1600 IST
30 April
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
2000 IST
3 May
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
2000 IST
7 May
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
1600 IST
9 May
Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders
PCA Stadium, Mohali
2000 IST
13 May
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
2000 IST
The Men in Purple start their tournament on April 7 and they will play their first 5 matches (out of which three are away matches) in space of 11 days. They also have a packed schedule towards the end of April as they travel to Pune, come back home to face Delhi Daredevils and go to Hyderabad in just five days. They end their campaign at home when they play Mumbai Indians on May 13. The team management will hope to make it to the playoffs. Assuming the team qualify for the playoffs, these are the dates for the same:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|May 16
|Qualifier 1
|TBA
|2000 IST
|May 17
|Eliminator
|TBA
|2000 IST
|May 19
|Qualifier 2
|TBA
|2000 IST
|May 21
|Final
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|2000 IST