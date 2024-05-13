KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs GT for Match 63 of IPL 2024

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 63 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 13. Shreyas Iyer and Co. can seal their berth in Qualifier 1 with a win.

The Knight Riders are sitting pretty at the top of the table, with 18 points from 12 matches. They have played an excellent brand of cricket so far and can further their lead at the summit, with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) going through a rough period of form.

KKR's squad for IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

On that note, here's KKR's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 63 of IPL 2024 against GT.

Openers: Phil Salt (wk) and Sunil Narine

Phil Salt is unlikely to be available for the playoffs and even the last league game, so there is a case for KKR to give Rahmanullah Gurbaz some game time in Ahmedabad. However, a berth in the top two is not secure yet, so Kolkata might stick with Salt for one more game.

Sunil Narine will be keen on making the most of the powerplay, shortly after being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for a first-ball duck.

Middle Order: Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh

Nitish Rana came into the side for the last game, replacing Angkrish Raghuvanshi. He could man the middle order alongside Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell.

The KKR middle-order batters will need to be at their best against Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad.

Lower Order: Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana have been KKR's go-to pacers in IPL 2024, and that isn't expected to change. Varun Chakaravarthy, their leading wicket-taker this year, will spearhead the spin attack alongside Narine.

KKR's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Other impact sub candidates: Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Manish Pandey, Suyash Sharma.

