KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH for the IPL 2024 Final

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. The Knight Riders will have an eye on securing their third IPL title.

KKR were clearly the best team in the league stage as they finished atop the standings to seal their berth in Qualifier 1. There, they clinically dismantled SRH, who had to go through Qualifier 2 to set up a rematch in the summit clash.

Kolkata have used only 18 players in IPL 2024, the lowest among all 10 teams. They are unlikely to make any changes for the all-important final.

KKR's squad for IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

On that note, here's KKR's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for the IPL 2024 final against SRH.

Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) and Sunil Narine

Rahmanullah Gurbaz got off to a start in Qualifier 1 and seemed comfortable against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins. That will encourage KKR, who had Phil Salt giving them excellent platforms throughout the league stage.

The runaway winner of the MVP award in IPL 2024, Sunil Narine doesn't have a great record in playoff matches. The West Indian will want to correct that on Sunday.

Middle Order: Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh

Nitish Rana is likely to come in as the impact player, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi having been replaced in the side. Before him, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer will be intent on replicating their performances in Qualifier 1.

Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell haven't had much to do with the bat in IPL 2024, but they have performed their roles well. If asked to on the big night, they could come up with match-winning displays.

Lower Order: Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR have had a settled bowling attack throughout IPL 2024. Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana will be the pacers, with Varun Chakaravarthy partnering Narine in the spin department.

KKR's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Other impact sub candidates: Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Manish Pandey, Suyash Sharma.

