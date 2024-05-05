KKR Predicted Playing XI vs LSG for Match 54 of IPL 2024

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 54 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday, May 5.

The Knight Riders are on the back of an impressive win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) and are currently placed second in the standings. With 14 points from 10 matches, they can take a massive step towards securing a top-two spot if they beat the Super Giants.

KKR's squad for IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

On that note, here is KKR's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 54 of IPL 2024 against LSG.

Openers: Phil Salt (wk) and Sunil Narine

KKR's openers have been in red-hot form in IPL 2024. The duo might need to slightly temper their expectations if the Ekana Stadium throws up a slow surface, although they are unlikely to deviate from their standard approach too much.

Middle Order: Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh

Shreyas Iyer's form is a question mark heading into the LSG clash. Angkrish Raghuvanshi's returns have tapered off slightly after a bright start, while Venkatesh Iyer has blown hot and cold despite a Player of the Match performance in the last game.

Despite all of this, KKR's middle-order batters have stepped up when the team has needed it to come up with match-winning contributions. They may not be firing in unison, but they're doing enough.

Manish Pandey was brought in as an impact sub in the last game and made an important contribution, but he is unlikely to feature unless Kolkata desperately need him to arrest a collapse.

Lower Order: Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mitchell Starc grabbed a much-needed four-fer in the last game, one that would've boosted his confidence. Harshit Rana is back to partner him in the pace attack, having served a one-match suspension

Vaibhav Arora is likely to be the third frontline pacer, with Varun Chakaravarthy making up one half of the spin attack.

KKR's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Other impact sub candidates: Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Manish Pandey, Suyash Sharma.

