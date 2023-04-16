KKR and MI have played against each other on 31 occasions in the history of IPL cricket. Over the last 15 years, MI have had considerable success against KKR, winning 22 of 31 matches.

KKR have beaten MI on only nine occasions and will look to improve their record when the teams clash against each other at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 16).

The two teams have been involved in a few riveting contests over the years. The encounter between the two teams for the first time in IPL 2023 promises to be an exciting one.

Here is a look at KKR's top three run scores in the history of IPL:

#1 Gautam Gambhir

The former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir tops the charts and is the highest run scorer for KKR against MI. Gambhir played eight seasons for KKR from 2011 to 2018. In those eight seasons, the left-handed opener scored 349 runs in 15 innings against MI at an average of 23.27 including three half-centuries.

Gambhir was the most successful captain for KKR and led the team to title victories in 2012 and 2014.

#2 Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan enjoyed a good record against MI with the bat. The all-rounder scored 299 runs in 14 innings. He remained unbeaten in seven out of 14 occasions and had a healthy average of 42.71 against MI.

Pathan played a vital role in the success of KKR and represented the said franchise for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017.

#3 Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey is the third-highest run scorer for KKR against MI. While representing KKR, Pandey amassed 285 runs in seven innings and averaged 47.5. He scored half-centuries in three of those innings.

Pandey played for KKR from 2014 to 2017 and was a part of the team that won the coveted IPL trophy in 2014. The elegant batter hit a sublime 94 off 50 to help the team lift the title.

