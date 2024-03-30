KKR's 5 highest scores in powerplay ft. IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been one of the finest all-round sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The testament to their success has been two titles (2012 and 2014) under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

The top-order batter, Gambhir, certainly filled KKR players with hunger and passion to win games for the team. His astute decision-making skills and contribution with the bat were exemplary from 2011-2017. In four of those seven seasons, he slammed over 400 runs, with 2014 being the best with 590 runs.

Further, the team management encouraged players to play with their natural approach, which resulted in the Knight Riders having a fearless approach.

Apart from title victories in 2012 and 2014, KKR were particularly sensational with their ball-striking abilities in the 2017 season.

On that note, let's check out the five highest scores by KKR with fielding restrictions in place.

5) 68 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2018

After the departure of Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik led the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018. In Match 3, Royal Challengers Bengaluru batted first and posted 176 on the board, with AB de Villiers (44) and Brendon McCullum (43) as the top contributors. Vinay Kumar and Nitish Rana picked up two wickets for KKR.

In reply, KKR lost the early wicket of Chris Lynn (5). However, it did not deter Sunil Narine, who continued his 2017 form in his first appearance of the 2018 season. The bowling all-rounder hit two sixes and as many fours in Washington Sundar's over.

Although Narine (50 off 19) was dismissed in the sixth over, his explosive batting helped KKR to accumulate 68 runs in the powerplay. Then, Karthik (35*) and Rana (34) sealed the chase for KKR.

4) 73 vs Gujarat Lions, 2017

KKR openers, Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn, were sensational in Match 3 of IPL 2017 against Gujarat Lions to help KKR win by 10 wickets. Batting first, the Lions posted 183 on the board, riding on the knock of Suresh Raina (68). Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets for the Knight Riders.

Then, Lynn was at his best in sending balls to the stands, which was evident as Raina used four different bowlers in the powerplay. Alongside him, Gambhir found gaps at his will to secure boundaries for the team. At the end of the powerplay, KKR were at 73/0.

The pair continued their domination and chased down the score in just 14.5 overs, with Lynn (93* off 41) and Gambhir (76* off 48) remaining unbeaten.

3) 76 vs Punjab Kings, 2017

In Match 11 of IPL 2017, the Knight Riders faced the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Batting first, Punjab posted 170 on the board, while Umesh Yadav took four wickets for KKR. This time around, the Knight Riders had a different opening pair in two left-handers, Gambhir and Narine.

However, the bowlers could not set proper plans for the southpaws, as they slammed 76 runs off six overs, with Glenn Maxwell getting hit for 18 off one over. Although Narine (37) was dismissed in the sixth over, Gambhir slammed 72* off 49 to take his side home with 21 balls to spare.

2) 85 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

Sunil Narine and Phil Salt led the charge for the KKR team in the most recent encounter against RCB on March 29, 2024. Batting first, RCB posted a par total of 182 on the board at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with Virat Kohli hitting 83* off 59.

Then, Narine gave a terrific start to the visitors, particularly against Yash Dayal, hitting him for 20 runs off one over. The southpaw slammed 47 off 22, while Salt impressed with his knock of 30 off 20, as KKR compiled a score of 85 in six overs.

Then, Venkatesh Iyer (50) and Shreyas (39*) completed the formality for KKR.

1) 105 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2017

This game proved to be one for the history books, as the pair of Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn displayed their batting prowess to amass 105 runs off six overs. It all happened in Match 46 of IPL 2017, as RCB batted first and posted 158 on the board.

Then, the Bengaluru crowd witnessed something special as Narine (54 off 17) and Chris Lynn (50 off 22) showcased their astounding ball-striking abilities. In particular, the pair slammed 26 runs (two wides) off the fifth over, which was delivered by Sreenath Aravind. Interestingly, the wily spinner hit the then-fastest half-century off 15 balls in the cash-rich league history.

In the end, the Knight Riders finished the chase in 15.1 overs, with six wickets in hand.