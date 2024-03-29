"Honestly, not won anything, still thought that they won everything" - Gautam Gambhir launches an attack into RCB ahead of IPL 2024 clash 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir reminisced about the franchise's storied rivalry with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), having experienced it first hand during his stint as captain.

With the two sides set to clash in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, Gambhir has launched an early attack against the opposition.

The former player remarked that RCB have remarkably underachieved considering the talent they have had over the years, and their attitude often irked him. Gambhir has been involved in several major tussles against RCB in the past. The most documented one is his square-off against Virat Kohli at the Chinnaswamy Stadium following the latter's dismissal.

Gautam Gambhir was once again in the thick of things during his last trip to the ground, when he was involved with Lucknow Super Giant as a mentor. After LSG's thrilling last-ball win, the former player had shushed the ground, which laid the foundation for another tussle with Kohli in the return fixture in Lucknow.

"One team which I wanted to beat every time, probably even in my dreams, was RCB. Probably the second most high-profile team, flamboyant team with the owner and with the squad - Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. Honestly, not won anything, still thought that they won everything, that kind of attitude and I can't take that," Gautam Gambhir told Star Sports.

KKR have a favorable record against RCB over the years, winning 18 matches in 32 attempts. The two-time winners had completed a double over RCB in the 2023 edition and have admirably been unbeaten on enemy turf since 2015.

"One thing I would love to have is again go on the cricket field and beat RCB" - Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir also fared quite well against RCB with the bat, compiling 647 runs in 20 innings at an average of 32.35 and a strike rate of 134.51. He has witnessed some of KKR's biggest wins over RCB, including a storied double in 2017.

RCB were bundled out for 49 at the Eden Gardens while the opening pair of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine scored over 100 runs in the powerplay at the Chinnaswamy.

Gambhir recalled those iconic triumphs with fondness and expressed a desire to defeat them once again.

"The three best wins that KKR have ever had in IPL have all been against RCB. The first time was the very first game of the IPL, Brendon McCullum against RCB, then 49 all out against RCB, and six overs 100, probably the only time in IPL where in the first six overs, 100 runs were scored. One thing I would love to have is again go on the cricket field and beat RCB," Gambhir added.

Gautam Gambhir's return to KKR as mentor began with a narrow win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens.