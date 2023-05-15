KKR's playing 11 from their win over CSK at Chepauk before IPL 2023 - where are they now?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recorded their first win in 10 years over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the latter's home ground the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). Chennai have played their home matches at Chepauk since 2008, but KKR have managed only three away wins against CSK at the stadium.

One of the three wins came in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 15, where half-centuries from Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana helped the Knight Riders defeat the Super Kings by six wickets. Interestingly, neither Rinku nor Nitish had made their IPL debuts the last time KKR won a match against CSK at Chepauk.

The game was played back on May 26, 2012, when KKR beat CSK in the IPL 2012 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and became the new IPL champions. Here's a look at the KKR players from that game and where they are now.

KKR batters - Manvinder Bisla, Gautam Gambhir (c), Jacques Kallis, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan and Manoj Tiwary

Manvinder Bisla was the hero for Kolkata Knight Riders in the match. He scored a 48-ball 89 and helped Kolkata chase a 191-run target. Gautam Gambhir lost his stumps to Ben Hilfenhaus after scoring just two runs, while Jacques Kallis also played a crucial knock of 69 runs off 49 deliveries.

Laxmi Ratan Shukla and Yusuf Pathan lost their wickets cheaply. Pathan also bowled one over, conceding 17 runs without any wickets. Shakib Al Hasan took one wicket and scored 11 runs. Manoj Tiwary hit the winning shot.

All batters except Shakib and Tiwary have retired from international cricket and IPL. Bisla works as a broadcaster, Gambhir has become a politician and also joined Lucknow Super Giants as a mentor, and Kallis works as a commentator. Shukla also joined politics besides working as a cricket expert.

Yusuf Pathan recently made his Hindi commentary debut for Star Sports. He plays for Dubai Capitals in International League T20 as well.

KKR bowlers - Brett Lee, Rajat Bhatia, Sunil Narine and Iqbal Abdulla

Brett Lee led the pace attack for the Knight Riders in that game. He bowled four overs and returned with figures of 0/42. Iqbal Abdulla bowled a one-over spell of 0/9 while Rajat Bhatia and Sunil Narine conceded a combined 60 runs in seven overs, picking up just one wicket between them.

Lee has retired and now works as a cricket expert. He also plays in the Legends League Cricket and Road Safety World Series. Narine is still a part of KKR. He played for Kolkata in their recent win over CSK.

Bhatia has retired now and works as a cricket expert. Meanwhile, Abdulla has been away from the IPL for quite some time now. He has been playing domestic cricket for Mizoram.

Kolkata Knight Riders' playing XI from their previous win against CSK at Chepauk before 2023

