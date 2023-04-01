KKR's predicted playing XI for Match 2 of IPL 2023 vs PBKS

With six wins in the league stage, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) underachieved last year in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This time around, KKR are with a new coach in Chandrakant Pandit and a new captain in Nitish Rana. Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out with injury and might not play a part in IPL 2023.

Can the new leadership group help Kolkata punch above their weight and make a deep run into the playoffs like they did in 2021? Their first opportunity to do so will come on Saturday, April 1, when they face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali.

Who will take the field for the Knight Riders in their first game of the new season? Here is KKR's predicted playing XI for Match 2 of IPL 2023 against PBKS.

PBKS vs KKR: KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Surrey v Middlesex - Vitality T20 Blast

KKR have some choices to make at the top of the order. N Jagadeesan is on the back of a prolific domestic season, but that was largely in the longer formats of the game. Litton Das, meanwhile, is unavailable.

The Knight Riders might decide to open with Jagadeesan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, demoting Venkatesh Iyer to No. 3. But having a right-left combination at the top of the order could be useful for the side, who will be up against two left-armers in Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh.

So Kolkata might decide to open with Gurbaz and Venkatesh and instead play Mandeep Singh at No. 3. The 31-year-old had a decent Ranji Trophy season with Punjab, and his experience could be crucial in Shreyas' absence.

Picking the rest of the middle order is pretty straightforward. Captain Nitish Rana should slot in somewhere in the top four, while fellow southpaw Rinku Singh will be eyeing his first-ever IPL season as a sureshot starter.

The all-rounder trio of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur will have a lot on their plate in both departments. Narine, in particular, could have a very important role to play in this afternoon fixture.

Lockie Ferguson's fitness has been closely watched of late, and reports suggest that he's ready to take to the field on Saturday. If he isn't, either Tim Southee or David Wiese could step in.

Umesh Yadav has become a lethal powerplay enforcer and should take up those duties in IPL 2023 as well. Varun Chakaravarthy, meanwhile, will want to bounce back from a disappointing season last year.

Uncapped leggie Suyash Sharma is among those who can be brought in as an impact player.

KKR's predicted playing XI for Match 2 of IPL 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

