KKR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2025 (07/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 57

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday, May 7, in match 57 of IPL 2025. The MS Dhoni-led side CSK secured a two-wicket win over the hosts in an exciting last-over finish.

After opting to bat first, KKR registered 179/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane was the top performer with the bat for his team, scoring 48 runs off 33 balls. Andre Russell contributed 38 runs from 21 balls, while Manish Pandey remained unbeaten on 36 runs in 28 deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad was the pick of the CSK bowlers, recording wonderful figures of 4-0-31-4. The Chennai-based side were off to a disastrous start with the bat, losing their openers Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway for ducks.

Debutant Urvil Patel upped the ante with a fearless knock, scoring 31 runs off 11 balls. Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube did a commendable job later in the innings, scoring 52 (25 balls) and 45 (40 balls), respectively.

CSK crossed the line thanks to Dhoni's finishing touch as he remained unbeaten on 17 runs off 18 balls. The team required eight runs off the final over. The veteran keeper-batter kicked off the over with a stunning six to put his team in a commanding position before Anshul Kamboj sealed the chase with a four.

Vaibhav Arora picked up three wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana took two scalps apiece.

Chennai chased the target with two balls to spare to claim their third win in 12 games. However, they continue languishing at the bottom of the points table and are already out of the playoffs race.

Kolkata, on the other hand, have five wins and a no result to their name after 12 outings. They are placed sixth in the standings with 11 points.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the clash that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 CSK skipper MS Dhoni turns back the clock with last-over six

MS Dhoni once again proved why he is hailed as one of the best finishers of the game. The seasoned campaigner showed exemplary composure under pressure and took the game deep.

He faced pacer Andre Russell when CSK needed eight runs to win off six balls. The KKR all-rounder dished out a low full-toss. Dhoni latched onto it and thumped it for an authoritative maximum.

Here's the video of Dhoni's six:

It is worth mentioning that Dhoni has been not out on 100 occasions in the IPL, the most by any player in the league's history.

#2 Ayush Mhatre takes sharp boundary catch to end Rinku Singh's knock

Ayush Mhatre plucked out a fine catch to dismiss KKR's dangerous batter Rinku Singh in the 19th over. On the third ball of the over, the southpaw went for the pull shot against Noor Ahmad.

Rinku didn't get enough elevation and couldn't clear Mhatre at deep square leg. The fielder failed to grab the catch on his first attempt, as the ball popped out of his hands. However, he ended up taking it with one hand on the second attempt.

Rinku departed after scoring nine runs off six balls during his brief stay at the crease.

#3 Dewald Brevis takes Vaibhav Arora to the cleaners

CSK batter Dewald Brevis dominated the proceedings against Vaibhav Arora. He launched an onslaught in the 11th over, amassing 30 runs from six balls off the pacer's bowling.

The swashbuckling batter struck three sixes and as many fours in the over. There was a chance on the first ball, but Angkrish Raghuvanshi couldn't judge it at long-off and the ball ended up clearing the fence.

KKR had to pay the price for the missed opportunity as Brevis went berserk.

