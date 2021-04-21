KKR vs CSK, IPL 2021: Who will take the most wickets in today's match?

Match 15 of the IPL 2021 season will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This will be KKR's first game at this venue while CSK have already played three games here this season.

With their batsmen struggling on the slow surfaces in Chennai, the batting-friendly track at Wankhede will certainly give Eoin Morgan and his men some relief. But with CSK already accustomed to playing on this surface, it will take a really good performance from KKR to come out on top.

3 bowlers to watch out for in KKR vs CSK encounter

Often in high-scoring games, wickets play a crucial role as they slow down the run-scoring and make a difference of 10-15 runs, which could be the winning margin in the end. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could be among the wickets in tonight's encounter.

#3 Andre Russell

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell

Generally known for his power-hitting, the resurgence of Andre Russell the death bowler, has been simply sensational. He has been extremely handy for KKR in the death overs and has been successful in restricting the run-scoring by the opposition batsmen.

With teams looking to accelerate at the death, Russell's extra pace could have proved to be something opposition batsmen would have used to their advantage. However, the angle that the KKR all-rounder creates while bowling from round the wickets makes it difficult for the batsmen to put him away.

Andre Russell in this match with the ball :-



•18th over - 0,W,WD,W,1,2,1

•20th Over - 4,4,W,W,2,W



He Bowled just 2 overs and picked 5 Wickets haul in IPL. Just Exceptional from Andre Russell. Absolute match winning Performance. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/33unIzzdjl — Abhishek Swain🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Abhishe44284150) April 13, 2021

Having already picked six wickets in the tournament, including a sensational fifer against the Mumbai Indians in just two overs, Russell is KKR's highest wicket-taker so far. Another solid performance with the ball against CSK could earn the Kolkata-based side a valuable win.

#2 Deepak Chahar

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar produced his best IPL figures just a couple of games ago against the Punjab Kings by picking up a sensational four-wicket haul. He has been wisely used by MS Dhoni in the powerplay over the past three seasons for CSK and has proved to be extremely effective.

The Wankhede pitch generally tends to have a bit in it early on for the pacers if they hit the right line and length. Having already played three games here this season, Chahar will have an idea of what would be the right spots to hit.

The likes of Shubman Gill have had their issues with the swinging ball and that is something Chahar can take advantage of. If he makes early inroads into the KKR batting line-up, he can make it easier for the other bowlers to control the rest of the innings.

Walk in the park eventually for @ChennaiIPL. My memory from this rather one-sided game: the ball from Deepak Chahar to Mayank Agarwal. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2021

The joint highest wicket-taker for CSK so far, Chahar could be more than a handful if he finds his rhythm against KKR.

#1 Moeen Ali

CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali had predominantly contributed as a top-order batsman for CSK until the last match against the Rajasthan Royals. In the previous game, Ali ran through the opposition middle-order and ended up with his best IPL figures of 3-7.

The 33-year-old bowled accurately and a hint of turn from the pitch helped him dominate the batsmen. He has proved that the perception of Wankhede being a graveyard for spinners is not entirely true.

We have a brother from England.

He bats at 3.

He bowls and take wickets.

He gives film updates to Chennai crowd.



He is our own Moeen Ali. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 19, 2021

If Ali gets into his groove once again, there are a number of left-handers on the side like Nitish Rana and skipper Morgan who could struggle to deal with the CSK all-rounder. Equally effective when bowling to right-handers, Ali could be a dangerous bowler if he gets some help from the pitch.