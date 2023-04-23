KKR vs CSK, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results

After two consecutive away games, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to host their third home game in IPL 2023 when they face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 23.

Currently placed eighth in the table with just two wins and four losses, KKR haven't been at their best so far. They will be eyeing to get back to winning ways after their loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous outing.

In their fourth away game of the season, KKR were put to bat first in the rain-hit game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. On what was a placid surface, DC's bowlers produced a clinical performance and bowled the Knight Riders out for 127 runs.

Playing his first match for KKR, Jason Roy looked decent for his 39-ball 43. While all four of Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets apiece, Andre Russell slammed Mukesh Kumar for three consecutive sixes in the last over to give Kolkata’s total a semblance of respectability.

In their chase, David Warner began in aggressive mode and struck five boundaries in the first three overs. He hit his fourth fifty of IPL 2023 before getting dismissed in the 14th over.

The KKR bowlers made some inroads following Warner's wicket, with DC reeling 111-6 at one point. However, Axar Patel (19* off 22) survived some nervous moments to lift Delhi to their first win in IPL 2023.

CSK scorecard from their last game vs SRH

Batting scorecard of CSK vs SRH [IPLT20]

Unlike KKR, the Chennai Super Kings will enter tonight's game on the back of a comprehensive win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk on Friday, April 21.

Chasing 135 to win, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway provided an excellent start for the hosts.

Their 87-run partnership off 66 balls put CSK in a comfortable position. Gaikwad got run out, but Conway remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 77 runs and helping his team record a seven-wicket win.

Mayank Markande bowled a decent spell of 2/23 but it didn't have much impact on the result of the game.

Bowling scorecard of CSK vs SRH [Sportskeeda]

Earlier, Hyderabad's innings never got going after MS Dhoni asked the visitors to bat first. SRH tried Abhishek Sharma and Harry Brook as openers, demoting under-firing Mayank Agarwal down the order.

Sharma scored a 26-ball 34, but Brook could not touch the 20-run mark. Sharma ended as the top-scorer for the visitors as Ravindra Jadeja's three-wicket haul restricted them to 134/7 in 20 overs.

Akash Singh, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Parithana also chipped in with one wicket apiece.

CSK would love to continue their two-game unbeaten streak going when they face KKR away from home as well.

Poll : 0 votes